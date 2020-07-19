[recent_post_carousel limit="16" autoplay="false" recent_post_slider dots="false" show_category_name="false" show_date="false" show_content="false" media_size="boombox_image360x270" show_author="false"]
Roblox

Roblox July 2020: Create Games, Get Free Robux, Promo Codes & More

It’s much simpler than you’d think to create a game, and the rewards for making a good one are immense!

Julian-Sims by Julian Sims Jul 19, 2020
 

roblox july 2020 create

Other than for your own pleasure, creating games is a great way to engage with the Roblox community.

You may find that developing one game just isn’t enough to satisfy your craving for creativity, or you may just want to earn some free Robux.

Luckily, we can help, so continue below for all the details.

Contents hide
1 Create Games
2 Get free Robux!
3 July’s Promo Codes

DOWNLOAD ROBLOX HERE!

Create Games

All users are able to build as many games as they want.

natural disaster roblox 1
SURVIVOR: Harness your inner survivor in Natural Disaster Survival

To create a new game, you will need to:

  • Click ‘Create’ in the blue bar at the top of the page
  • In the ‘My Creations’ tab, click ‘Games’ if it isn’t already highlighted
  • Click ‘Create New Game’
  • Choose the settings and templates for your new creation, then click ‘Create Game’

READ MORE: Best Public Roblox Games

You will now be able to make the game public, or you can do some more work on it.

Get free Robux!

The best way to actually get ‘free’ Robux is by creating your very own Roblox game.

roblox
IT’S EASY: You just need your creation to gain some popularity!

Using Robux allows users to create game passes and developer products in different games – a touch that cements Roblox as a game of the future.

READ MORE: How to Redeem Roblox Promo Codes

While you can earn actual real-life currency with in-game purchases, you can also monetize certain elements of your game to collect Robux.

July’s Promo Codes

The code “JOUECLUBHEADPHONES2020” will give you the Black Prince Succulent headphones for your Roblox character!

Annotation 2020 07 04 105929
FLOWER POWER: The succulent headphones are pretty out there!

They may not be the biggest or baddest headphones, but they are simple, subtle and detailed.

READ MORE: Roblox Best Role-Playing Games

This gives them a unique look compared to last month’s free items, so be sure to pick this one up ASAP!

Roblox best role-playing games
EXPRESS YOURSELF – Choose which cosmetics you wear in your inventory!

The code “SPIDERCOLA” will give you the Spider Cola creature that sits on your shoulder.

You can also use the code “TWEETROBLOX” to get the Twitter Bird, which also sits on your shoulder.

READ MORE: Is Roblox on Xbox Series X?

Julian-Sims

Written by Julian Sims

RealSport may receive a small commission if you click a link from one of our articles onto a retail website and make a purchase. For more information, see our Cookie Policy.

  • MOST POPULAR
Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon
© 2020 All Rights Reserved
RealSport Logo
Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon

Check our other Channels!

Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon