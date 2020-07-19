Roblox July 2020: Create Games, Get Free Robux, Promo Codes & More

It’s much simpler than you’d think to create a game, and the rewards for making a good one are immense!

Other than for your own pleasure, creating games is a great way to engage with the Roblox community.

You may find that developing one game just isn’t enough to satisfy your craving for creativity, or you may just want to earn some free Robux.

Luckily, we can help, so continue below for all the details.

Create Games

All users are able to build as many games as they want.

SURVIVOR: Harness your inner survivor in Natural Disaster Survival

To create a new game, you will need to:

Click ‘Create’ in the blue bar at the top of the page

In the ‘My Creations’ tab, click ‘Games’ if it isn’t already highlighted

Click ‘Create New Game’

Choose the settings and templates for your new creation, then click ‘Create Game’

You will now be able to make the game public, or you can do some more work on it.

Get free Robux!

The best way to actually get ‘free’ Robux is by creating your very own Roblox game.

IT’S EASY: You just need your creation to gain some popularity!

Using Robux allows users to create game passes and developer products in different games – a touch that cements Roblox as a game of the future.

While you can earn actual real-life currency with in-game purchases, you can also monetize certain elements of your game to collect Robux.

July’s Promo Codes

The code “JOUECLUBHEADPHONES2020” will give you the Black Prince Succulent headphones for your Roblox character!

FLOWER POWER: The succulent headphones are pretty out there!

They may not be the biggest or baddest headphones, but they are simple, subtle and detailed.

This gives them a unique look compared to last month’s free items, so be sure to pick this one up ASAP!

EXPRESS YOURSELF – Choose which cosmetics you wear in your inventory!

The code “SPIDERCOLA” will give you the Spider Cola creature that sits on your shoulder.

You can also use the code “TWEETROBLOX” to get the Twitter Bird, which also sits on your shoulder.

