NordicTrack's New Commercial 1750 Treadmill is ON SALE

Keeping fit throughout the summer isn't easy when all a lot of us want to do is sit outside and relax in the sun, or, right now at least, watch the 2024 Euros. However, with the right equipment, training doesn't have to seem like such a chore. Take the versatile NordicTrack Commercial 1750 treadmill, for example, which is more than just a running machine and is ready to help you keep fit at home.

Even better than that, the treadmill is currently on sale. Previously priced at £2,799, you can now pick it up for £2,299, giving you a saving of £500. Don't panic if you're US-based though, because NordicTrack has also dropped the price by $300, making it just $2,299 today.

We appreciate that's still a lot of money, but you're getting a top-tier, commercial-gym-standard bit of kit for less, making it a great fitness deal if you ask us. Let's dive into the details...

Credit: NordicTrack

The 1750 treadmill offers a premium fitness experience with a variety of advanced features designed to enhance your workouts. Included with your purchase is a 30-day trial of iFIT, providing access to a vast library of trainer-led workouts to keep you motivated and engaged. The treadmill is the true highlight though, as it's equipped with a 14-inch Tilt & Pivot Smart HD touchscreen, which delivers an immersive and interactive training experience, allowing you to easily follow along with your chosen programs, whether that's a cardio-based run or a strength session off to the side.

When you do use it for running, the treadmill offers a 12% incline and -3% decline capability, simulating real-world terrain and offering a comprehensive cardio workout. It also has NordicTrack's SpaceSaver folding design that ensures that the treadmill can be conveniently stored when not in use, making it an excellent choice for home gyms with limited space.

With these features, the NordicTrack Commercial 1750 provides a versatile and effective solution for achieving your fitness goals, and at a price point that's hard to beat considering the current deal. If you're interested, make sure you check it out using the link below.

