Best Euro 2024 Kits

Euro 2024 is here, and the competition is set to entertain with not just its top-tier football action, but also with a vibrant array of kits that reflect the rich history of the competing nations. With the likes of Nike, adidas, and Puma, flexing their creativity this year, fans have a sartorial smorgasbord to feast their eyes on, or perhaps, be deeply offended by.

From England's conversation-worthy home kit to Belgium's curious decision to sport brown shorts, Euro 2024 kits have already sparked plenty of discussions. However, with the tournament kicking off, it's time to delve into the aesthetics that will grace the pitches and determine which of the Euro 2024 kits are the best. Let's begin at number five...

Credit: adidas

5. Italy's Away Kit

Unlike Italy's performance at the last Euros, the country's away kit doesn't quite take the top spot. However, it does come close by featuring pops of green, red, and blue on a cool white backdrop.

Of course, the colours, which run down the sleeves, along the sides, and around the collar, represent the Italian flag, perfectly complementing the white behind them. White kits also tend to look great on the pitch, including this one with its subtle yet stylish V-neck and small nods to the Azzurri side throughout. Well done adidas.

adidas

4. Belgium's Away Kit

We alluded to Belgium's away kit in the introduction as the kit, as a whole, has drawn headlines, both good and bad, due to adidas and its decision to pair this light blue number with brown shorts.

It's rare to see brown grace a kit in football, however, there's a good reason why this Belgium strip has gone for it. The entire kit has been inspired by the world-famous comic character Tintin and his blue jumper and brown trouser outfit. By doing this, the kit celebrates Belgian cartoonist Georges Remi, aka Hergé, who is credited as the artist and writer behind The Adventures of Tintin series.

With so much culture behind it and adidas having the confidence to go with brown, we can only commend Belgium's away strip for Euro 2024.

Credit: Nike

3. France's Home Kit

Moving on to something more traditional—France's Nike home kit for Euro 2024 sees the country donning something more retro out in Germany, with the strip drawing inspiration from classic France kits from the 1960s.

We think it resembles France's 1966 World Cup kit the most, featuring a similar V-neck donning the tri-colour French flag and the oversized Cockrel emblem taking pride and place on the chest.

It's definitely a special kit that matches the special team France has at its disposal, a team which is bound to go far in this year's competition.

Credit: Nike

2. England's Away Kit

While England's home kit caused controversy, the country's away strip quietly flew under the radar as one of the best kits going to Germany for this year's competition.

Previous years have seen England rocking traditional red, blue, or white away strips, but Nike has decided to fuse them together this year to give fans a purple outfit that subtly honours the country's history.

There's plenty of modern influence in the design though, namely the side panels that feature a distorted pattern made up of light blue, gold, and several other colours. This pattern perfectly reflects Nike's more modern approach this year as well as the bright, young, and talented team Gareth Southgate has selected to travel.

Credit: adidas

1. Germany's Home Kit

With the Euros taking place in Germany, adidas had to get the national team's kit right for the competition. That's not easy to do, but we think adidas has nailed it.

The kit features eagle feather-inspired shoulders dressed in the country's colours, and embossed details from the classic DFB logo to create the repeated pattern across the front. The kit also has a simple collar and features the iconic three stripes down each shoulder in white.

On the whole, adidas has produced a simple yet effective kit that captures Germany's history and success perfectly, all within the confines of the traditional home strip colours too.

That's it! Make sure you check out all the Euro 2024 kits yourself and stay tuned for more guides like this at RealKit.