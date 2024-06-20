Add the "Oxidized Green" Jordan 4s to Your Collection for Less Than Retail

Despite only just being released, the new "Oxidized Green" Air Jordan 4s are already on sale... sort of. Over at StockX, you can purchase a pair below their regular $210 retail price in several different sizes, including a US Men's 9.

Having sold out at Nike and most other retailers already, you're going to need to turn to a marketplace to buy a pair anyway. In this case, you may as well try StockX to see if your size is available for less.

Credit: Nike

The "Oxidized Green" 4s are another excellent addition to the already impressive Jordan 4 line-up, offering a retro feel that's ready for summer. Featuring a predominantly white upper, the shoe is accented with Oxidized Green and gray highlights, creating a sleek and contemporary look. The iconic Jumpman logo on the tongue and heel adds a touch of authenticity and heritage, making this sneaker a standout piece for those who value both style and comfort.

Debuting in 1989, the Jordan 4 has been celebrated for its innovative design, including unique mesh paneling and a unique midsole. The "Oxidized Green" colorway honors this rich history while introducing a modern twist. The combination of white, green, and gray ensures this sneaker is versatile enough to pair with various outfits, making it an ideal choice for summer wear.

If you're interested, make sure you check out the new and stylish colorway using the link below.

Explore more great sneaker deals here at RealKit.