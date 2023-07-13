Soccer Manager 2024 is a brand-new mobile game developed by Invincibles Studios that promises to bring something totally unique to the table.

Available to pre-register for now, this new game shows plenty of promise and already boasts an impressive license portfolio.

With current Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta serving as a brand ambassador, Soccer Manager 2024 already has plenty of firepower behind it.

With all that in mind, let's take a look at everything you need to know about Soccer Manager 2024.

Soccer Manager 2024

Soccer Manager 2024 is a new mobile game developed by Invincibles Studios.

The game is billed as the 'ultimate mobile football manager game' and promises to bring accuracy, immersion and enjoyment.

NEW YEAR NEW GAME - Soccer Manager 2024 launches in September

Boasting over 25,000 real players at over 900 official football clubs, Soccer Manager 2024 is not doing things by halves, with more exciting information set to drop soon regarding new licensed clubs.

Allowing you to control every element of your club, Soccer Manager 2024 lets you buy and sell players, train your team in your chosen tactical style and improve your club's overall infrastructure.

The game also introduces international football management for the first time, showcasing almost 100 international teams.

Release Date

Soccer Manager 2024 is available to pre-register for now on the Android and Apple App Stores.

The game is slated to release at the end of September and you can click the link below in order to pre-register:

Android - Google Play

iOS - App Store

Whilst there is no official set date, we expect Soccer Manager 2024 to release at the end of September.

REGISTER NOW - Pre-registering will give you exclusive perks

Players who pre-register will receive an exclusive stylish in-game SM24 kit, plus double gold currency, and double player boosts when they install the game.

Key Features

Soccer Manager 2024 is looking to take some bold steps forward when compared to its predecessors, with the following features below available in the latest release:

Over 25,000 real players at over 900 official football clubs, all from the most popular football leagues and continental club competitions in the world.

Featuring legendary Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta as a brand ambassador, plus full official German Bundesliga-licensed content

Sign and tactically manage your players however you wish, from training ground coaching to live pitch-side instructions.

Build and upgrade your football stadium and football club facilities to world-class quality.

Watch your strategy succeed on the pitch with visually stunning characters, animations, and environments. Real players and stadiums have never looked so good!

NEW international football management with almost 100 international teams to control.

Licenses

As mentioned above, Soccer Manager 2024 boasts an impressive license portfolio with all official Bundesliga-licensed content available in-game.

Mikel Arteta, manager of Arsenal, also acts as a brand ambassador.

New club licenses are set to be announced before the release of the game so be sure to keep an eye out of them.

We will keep this page updated with all the latest news ahead of Soccer Manager 2024.