Everyone loves free games, and right now you can grab PGA Tour 2K23 for free, as long as you've got the right platform. Golf is one of the sports with the biggest barrier to entry around when it comes to money. Everything from clubs to membership fees to the outfit you need on the course can rack up quickly.

So playing a few rounds for free is definitely a boon to fans around the world. Right now you can pick up PGA Tour 2K23 for free. Here's how.

The right console

You can only get PGA Tour 2K23 free on PlayStation right now thanks to PlayStation Plus.

PGA Tour 2K23 features some of the PGA Tour’s most notable courses, ranging from TPC Scottsdale to the Riviera Country Club and more, each boasting well-manicured greens, fairways, and bunkers. And if you are a PlayStation Plus member you can now grab it for free.

A BEAUTY - Great shot, great view!

players can take their skills to the PGA Tour and become the next FedExCup Champion as they compete against Tour pros and establish new rivalries.

For the first time, play as male and female pros including Tiger Woods, in online and local play. Level up your MyPLAYER with new Skills and Archetypes and bring the swag to the green with new licensed gear and apparel.

This isn't the only PGA Tour game available right now, with EA Sports PGA Tour arriving just a few months ago, but getting 2K23 for free is an unbeatable deal.

The game is free on both PS4 and PS5, so you don't even need the lastest hardware to grab it. The game is available to be claimed on PS Plus until 4th September and players must be a subscriber to PS Plus to gain access.