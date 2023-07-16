Is Mortal Kombat 1 coming to Xbox Game Pass? That's what a lot of players on both Xbox and PC are wondering ahead of the game's release later this year.

Xbox Game Pass has been extremely popular since it was introduced a few years back. Game Pass' library is constantly being worked on and a lot of new games are coming to it as well.

Will Mortal Kombat 1 be one of them, though? We've got everything you need to know about MK1 on Game Pass right here!

For more content, check out all confirmed voice actors in Mortal Kombat 1.

Is Mortal Kombat 1 coming to Game Pass?

Let's cut to the chase, Mortal Kombat 1 won't be coming to Game Pass on day one.

Mortal Kombat 1 is coming to quite a few different gaming systems. These include PlayStation 5, PC via the Steam Store and Nintendo Switch. It won't be coming to PlayStation 4 nor Xbox One for that matter.

So, if you haven't already, you need to upgrade your gaming system to next-gen if you want to play MK1.

Credit: NetherRealm Studios / Warner Bros. Games

Usually, day one Game Pass games are published by Xbox Game Studios. This includes huge games in the last few years such as Forza Horizon 5, Halo Infinite and Minecraft have all been available via Game Pass.

Unfortunately, though, MK1 isn't an XboxGame Studios game, so it won't be available on Game Pass from day one. It's possible it could join the service later down the line, but there's currently no plan for this to happen.

MK1 characters

There are likely to be more characters confirmed for Mortal Kombat 1 between now and the game's launch. Playable characters confirmed so far include classics such as Lui Kang, Sub-zero and Scorpion.

Credit: NetherRealm Studios / Warner Bros. Games

New to MK1 are Kameo characters that can get involved as part of special moves while fighting. These include Jax, Kano and Sonya.

Mortal Kombat 1 Price

Mortal Kombat 1's price doesn't vary depending upon the system you're playing on, it's the same on Xbox as it is for other systems. MK1 is available to pre-order right now for £59.99/$69.99.

That's the standard version of the game, but if you want the Premium version of MK1, you'll need to spend slightly more. That's coming in at £84.99/$109.99, but you do get a lot more for your money including in-game currency and early access from 14th September.

Credit: NetherRealm Studios / Warner Bros. Games

Lastly, players on PlayStation and Xbox can get the "Kollector's Edition", which comes in at £239.99/$249.99, but it is the ultimate version of the game for Mortal Kombat gamers.

Extra items bundled in with the Kollector's Edition include the aforementioned Early access, a 16.5-inch Liu Kang sculpture designed by COARSE and an inspired Liu Kang in-game character skin. You also get three exclusive art prints, as well as a steel case for the game and 2,700 Dragon Krystals (in-game currency).

Mortal Kombat 1 Trailer

Loading...

Mortal Kombat 1 was announced in May 2023 with an epic announcement trailer below. If you haven't seen it yet, you're missing out, because it shows us what we can expect to see on 19 September this year: