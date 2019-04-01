MLB The Show 19: Best Center Fielders (CF)

Center field is a vital defensive position in baseball, requiring a good level of athleticism and a strong arm. While big hitters can hide in the corner outfield, the center fielder is often the best glove on the team. Players like Willie Mays, Mickey Mantle, and Ty Cobb combined a terrific bat with skill in the field to become legendary hall of fame players, and there are some in the Majors right now that could follow that path.

How to choose the best center fielders in MLB The Show 19's Franchise Mode

In this article we are looking for the very best center fielders in MLB The Show 19's Franchise Mode. These players need to be strong fielders that can also contribute at the plate. Speed and reaction stats are key to their overall ability in the field, while some combination of contact, power, and plate discipline would make for a very useful hitter. Which players stand out as the best center fielders in MLB The Show 19? These are all the center fielders with an OVR of 73 or more.

Mike Trout, Los Angeles Angels (OVR 99)

Age: 27

Throws/Bats: R/R

Contract: 12 years/$430 million

Secondary Position: LF, RF

Batting Tendency: Whole Field

Best Stats: Discipline (99), Clutch (95), Power vs R (95), Contact vs L (92), Contact vs R (91), Fielding (89), Reaction (88), Arm Accuracy (85), Speed (83)

Mike Trout is the best player in baseball right now, and when he finally hangs up his cleats he could be the best ever. The Angels center fielder has been electric since his first full season in the Majors in 2012. He won Rookie of the Year that season and was second in MVP voting despite hitting 30 homers and stealing 49 bases. He has a career .307/.417/.573 slash line to go along with 240 homers, 190 steals, and a ridiculous 65 WAR. In MLB The Show 19 Trout is an all-powerful player both at the plate and in the field, with 90+ contact against both righties and lefties, amazing plate discipline (99), and excellent fielding (89) and athleticism stats (reaction 88, speed 83). He is unmatched in today’s game and a shoe-in for any lineup.

Starling Marte, Pittsburgh Pirates (OVR 87)

Age: 30

Throws/Bats: R/R

Contract: 1 year/$5.2 million

Secondary Position: LF, RF

Batting Tendency: Pull Hitter

Best Stats: Baserunning Aggressiveness (97), Durability (89), Arm Strength (89), Clutch (88), Contact vs R (86), Arm Accuracy (84), Stealing (84), Speed (81)

The Pirates star outfield is the best center fielder after Mike Trout, but he isn't quite in the same league. The Dominican Republic man got his Major League debut in 2012 but became an every-day player in 2013. He quickly established himself as a threat on the basepaths and and a solid hitter. Marte has never had much power (50/47) but his contact skills are very good (86/59) and he is a .286 lifetime hitter who can draw walks too. In his 6+ years in the Majors he has stolen 215 bases, so be ready to make use of his talents when he does get on base.

Lorenzo Cain, Milwaukee Brewers (OVR 86)

Age: 32

Throws/Bats: R/R

Contract:

Secondary Position: LF, RF

Batting Tendency: Whole Field

Best Stats: Contact vs L (99), Reaction (94), Durability (86), Fielding (85), Clutch (83), Arm Accuracy (80)

The veteran of the bunch, Lorenzo Cain began his career with Milwaukee in 2010 but quickly moved to Kansas City in 2011. Cain developed into a well-rounded player in KC, earning his first All-Star spot in 2015 and helping the Royals to the World Series that year. In 2018 he returned to Milwaukee and earned a second All-Star appearance. He has a .293/.351/.420 career slash line and while he doesn't have much home run power (42/53) Cain is an excellent contact hitter (78/99) and superb with the glove.

Kevin Kiermaier, Tampa Bay Rays (OVR 85)

Age: 28

Throws/Bats: R/L

Contract: 4 years/$35.6 million

Secondary Position: LF, RF

Batting Tendency: Extreme Pull

Best Stats: Fielding (99), Reaction (93), Arm Strength (90), Arm Accuracy (87), Speed (84)

Kevin Kiermaier is perhaps the best defensive center fielder in the game today (fielding 99). The Rays star has won two gold gloves in center field and was named 2018 Wilson Defensive Player at center field too. In 2015 & 2016 he led the American League in Defensive WAR. At the plate Kiermaier isn't as hot, but he also isn't an automatic out. With a lifetime .254/.312/.420 slash line he can get on base, and averages 11 homers a year too. He can also cause problems on the basepaths, stealing 10-20 bases a year (speed 84).

Billy Hamilton, Kansas City Royals (OVR 84)

Age: 28

Throws/Bats: R/S

Contract: 1 year/$4.3 million

Secondary Position: LF, RF

Batting Tendency: Whole Field

Best Stats: Stealing (99), Baserunning Aggressiveness (99), Reaction (98), Speed (97), Durability (94), Arm Accuracy (87), Arm Accuracy (87)

Billy Hamilton is the fastest man in baseball, and that speed has led to monumental stolen base totals in his 5+ years in the Majors. Hamilton became an everyday center fielder for the Cincinnati Reds in 2014 and proceeded to swipe 56 bases and rank #1 in assists at the position. He has been #1 every year thanks to his remarkable speed and strong arm. Unfortuately, Hamilton's skill at the plate does not match up to his skill in the field. He has a .245 career batting average with a lowly .298 career on-base. He's the #9 man in your lineup, but he can make up for it by scoring from first on a single and robbing hits in the outfield.

Ender Inciarte, Atlanta Braves (OVR 83)

Age: 28

Throws/Bats: L/L

Contract: 3 years/$18.3 million

Secondary Position: LF, RF

Batting Tendency: Whole Field

Best Stats: Durability (95), Vision (86), Arm Accuracy (84), Reaction (83), Contact vs L (80), Fielding (79), Contact vs R (77)

The Braves man made his Major League debut in 2014 with Arizona and was an immediate impact for them. While he lacks power at the plate (39/31), Inciarte is a solid contact hitter (77/80) who can add runs on the basepaths too. He’s also an exceptional fielder, picking up three gold gloves with the Braves already. Pair excellent defense with a .288 hitter and you have an very good center field option.

George Springer, Houston Astros (OVR 82)

Age: 29

Throws/Bats: R/R

Contract: 1 year/$12 million

Secondary Position: LF, RF

Batting Tendency: Whole Field

Best Stats: Durability (86), Contact vs L (80), Power vs L (80), Discipline (80), Clutch (80)

The Astros center fielder was selected 11th overall in the 2011 draft by Houston and quickly rose through their farm system to make his Major League debut in 2014. Since then Springer has developed into a consistent hitter at the plate, flashing good power (68/80) with nice contact skills too (66/80). He doesn’t have the same speed and baserunning ability as Trout and Inciarte, nor is he as good with the glove, but Springer’s strong on-base skills and powerful bat make him a very useful player for the Astros and he was a key part of their 2017 World Series triumph.

Aaron Hicks, New York Yankees (OVR 82)

Age: 29

Throws/Bats: R/S

Contract: 8 years/$82.4 million

Secondary Position: LF, RF

Batting Tendency: Whole Field

Best Stats: Discipline (99), Durability (84), Arm Strength (82), Power vs L (73), Fielding (72)

Aaron Hicks began his career with the Minnesota Twins in 2013, but arrived in New York for the 2016 season. His first year in the Bronx was quite the disappointment at the plate as he hit just .217 with 8 homers, but he has since discovered a power stroke with the Yankees (70/73), hitting 27 homers in 2018 for a career high. He’s never been a consistent contact hitter but Hicks has shown an ability to take a walk (discipline 99) and get on base while also creating outs in the field. Hicks was recently locked down by New York with a seven-year contract extension, securing their production in a key position.

Jackie Bradley Jr, Boston Red Sox (OVR 79)

Age: 28

Throws/Bats: R/L

Contract: 1 year/$8.6 million

Secondary Position: LF, RF

Batting Tendency: Pull Hitter

Best Stats: Arm Strength (95), Durability (88), Arm Accuracy (81), Reaction (76), Fielding (75)

Jackie Bradley Jr is one of the best defensive outfielders in baseball. He claimed his first golden glove in 2018 and was among the league leaders in runs saved in the field. This is useful because at the plate Bradley has not been very good. He can catch a ball and drive it out of the yard from time to time (64/43), he’s posted at least 10 homers in each of the last four years, including 26 in 2016, but for the most part he is not a great hitter. A career .238 at the plate, Bradley is a bottom of the lineup guy that can throw runners out from center field (arm strength 95) with regularity.

Byron Buxton, Minnesota Twins (OVR 79)

Age: 25

Throws/Bats: R/R

Contract: 1 year/$1.8 million

Secondary Position: LF, RF

Batting Tendency: Whole Field

Best Stats: Speed (99), Reaction (91), Stealing (89), Durability (86), Bunt (84), Fielding (82)

Byron Buxton is a throwback center fielder, one that is more comfortable in the field and on the basepaths than in the batters box. A career .230 hitter, Buxton made his Major League debut in 2015 and has more stolen bases (46) than home runs (28) in that time. With electric speed (99) and fielding stats (reaction 91, fielding 82) he is a threat to rob base hits and steal every time he’s on the base paths. Getting on might be an issue though thanks to his remarkably poor hitting stats (contact vs L 53).

