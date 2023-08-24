Omega Strikers Season 2: Release date, new character, and more

Omega Strikers Season 2 is just around the corner! Omega Strikers is a free-to-play, vibrantly fast-paced 3v3 Footbrawler, published by Odyssey Interactive. The game is renowned for its character depth, upbeat soundtrack, and stunning visuals. With a strong emphasis on teaming up with friends to sling slimes, toss tofu, and rocket boost your way to victory, it offers an exhilarating “knockout” experience like no other!

In Season 2, excitement brews as a brand-new character prepares to join the ever-growing cast of colourful Strikers. Additionally, a visual novel will be introduced to commemorate the upcoming season, along with some new Summer-themed tunes.

Omega Strikers Season 2 release date

The launch date for Season 2 of Omega Strikers is 24 August 2023.

At the heart of Omega Striker’s design philosophy lies the commitment to seamless crossplay, enabling a multiplayer experience that's accessible to all. In Season 2, Omega Strikers maintains its availability across various platforms including PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, Xbox, iOS, and Android.

Omega Striker boasts comprehensive cross-play and cross-progression functionalities. Whether you're on an Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, PC, iPhone, iPad, or Android device, you can enjoy collaborative gameplay together and seamlessly continue your progression across any device.

New Omega Strikers character

Kazan, the Frenzied Enforcer, is gearing up to make his presence felt on the pitch. With his recently unveiled voiceline "Fair warning, I'm not sure if I can control myself out there," he's all set to unleash chaos!

He is a member of Clarion Corp and serves as Rasmus's trusted "right-hand man," Kazan has a few surprises up his sleeve for Omega Strikers enthusiasts. As an unexpected twist, he's a stance switch character boasting two distinct forms, each equipped with an entirely different kit. This exciting revelation is generating even more excitement among fans as they eagerly anticipate his debut.

Omega Strikers Visual Novel

Season 2 will be accompanied by a unique promotion. Unveiled through a brand-new trailer, players will have the opportunity to immerse themselves in a unique Visual Novel.

Players will be invited to join the Strikers on a "summer getaway”, most likely presented in the form of a Choose Your Own Adventure-style minigame. Moreover, players can look forward to new missions to conquer and rewards to earn along the way.

New “Summer Themes” tracks

Omega Strikers' already illustrious soundtrack is set to reach new heights with the upcoming addition of several fresh and summery tracks.

In anticipation of the launch of Season 2, the developers of Omega Strikers have shared a preview of 15 minutes of upcoming tracks that will be featured in the game. These "Summer Themes" tunes cleverly blend the ambience of a beach resort with energetic battle music, infusing a vibrant new feel into the game! Take a listen here.

That's everything you need to know about Omega Strikers Season 2! Interested in learning more about the game? We've got you covered. Check out our Omega Strickers Attackers tier list and best team compositions!