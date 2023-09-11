The new NBA 2K24 is finally available, and you're probably eager to play the various game modes with your team. So, we have prepared a guide on how to play with friends in NBA 2K24.

The game will pleasantly surprise fans because it finally supports crossplay, which will allow users of different consoles to play together. Now it will be much easier to find a friend to play with.

NBA 2K24: How to play with friends

If you and your friends play on different platforms, you need to check if crossplay is enabled. It is likely that you’ll have it available by default, but we still recommend to check.

To do this, go to Features, then to Settings, and at the bottom of the list you will find the crossplay option.

click to enlarge + 2

Now go to the MyCareer tab to get into the city. Here you need to press the right stick button (R3 for PS5 and RSB for Xbox Series X|S) to open the list of everyone who is online.

Next, press R1 or RB, depending on your console, to go to the Friends tab. You can search for them by name to add them to your friends list or invite them to your squad.

After that, you can play together in any mode.

How does crossplay work?

Crossplay is only supported between PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. This means that owners of past-gen consoles, PCs, and Nintendo Switch can play only with users of the same platforms.

click to enlarge + 2

The game also supports cross-progression, but it is limited as it works only for the same console family. That is, all your progress and purchases will be saved if you, for example, switch from PS4 to PS5 or from Xbox One to Xbox Series X|S.

Unfortunately, the game does not have a full-fledged cross-progression that would allow you to play on the same account on PS5 and Nintendo Switch.

