Is Street Fighter 6 Coming to Xbox Game Pass?

Fans of the series were definitely excited about the new part of the game from the legendary series, especially since it is available on all platforms and you can play it with your friends. Since the game is quite expensive compared to some others, Xbox players wonder if Street Fighter 6 is coming to Xbox Game Pass.

Owners of the console who have paid for a subscription want to see it available on Game Pass, but will it even happen? In this article, we will address this question and provide all the known information regarding it.

Will Street Fighter 6 be available on Xbox Game Pass?

There is no exact answer to this question, but most likely Street Fighter 6 will not be available on Xbox Game Pass. Yes, Capcom has already added its other famous games to Game Pass, such as Resident Evil 7: Biohazard and many others, but as practice has shown, Street Fighter games have never appeared there. On the other hand, the game was partially criticized by players and the overall user reach dropped. For this reason, Capcom may think about adding the game to Xbox Game Pass to increase the audience, thereby earning money on microtransactions.

Another good reason why the game may become available for those who have a subscription is that this year there were almost no unique and good games that Xbox presented in GamePass. The only exception is Star Field, which is coming this September. But still, it increases the probability that the new Capcom title will be available for free if you have a subscription.

In conclusion, you shouldn't wait for a game to appear on Xbox Game Pass if you want to play it now. In our opinion, a certain period of time should pass for this. If you have the opportunity, it is better to buy the new product separately and enjoy the game.

