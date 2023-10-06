Fans of the classic 2D Sonic games will be delighted to hear that Sonic Superstars is a return to Sonic's roots, with a modern twist. This innovative side-scrolling platformer is widely hailed as the spiritual successor to Sonic Mania, and it promises a fresh spin on the classic 2D high-speed action platforming Sonic is known for. But perhaps what excites Sonic fans most is whether or not Sonic Superstars will be multiplayer. Let’s find out!

Recently, the Sonic the Hedgehog franchise has seen a surge of new content, spanning movies, video games, and even an animated series. Now, it's gearing up for an innovative side-scrolling platformer.

In Sonic Superstars, players will have the opportunity to step into the shoes of Sonic, Tails, Knuckles, and Amy Rose, with access to all-new Emerald powers that enable dynamic movement and attack strategies.

Is Sonic Superstars Multiplayer?

Yes, Sonic Superstars is multiplayer! Players can race through levels, collect rings, and defeat enemies in cooperative multiplayer for up to four players. With four iconic characters to choose from, including Sonic, Tails, Knuckles, and Amy Rose, there's something for everyone!

click to enlarge + 2 Credit: SEGA

Notably, SEGA acknowledges that previous experiences with multiplayer modes in Sonic games have been a mixed bag, particularly in co-op modes, where the pace of Sonic's movement often outpaces that of Tails, slowing down the momentum of the game.

To address this issue, Sonic Superstars adopts a similar approach to “New Super Mario Bros Wii”, keeping all players on the same screen simultaneously. If a player lags behind, they can press a designated button to teleport to the location of the primary player.

Early impressions from players who experienced the Sonic Superstars demo at Gamescom 2023 suggest this co-op mode has the potential to be a source of lighthearted entertainment for casual gaming sessions with friends and family.

Sonic Superstars release date

As confirmed by Sega, Sonic Superstars is scheduled for release on 17 October 2023 on Playstation 5, Playstation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch. Sonic Superstars will be playable on PC through Steam and Epic Games.

click to enlarge + 2 Credit: SEGA

