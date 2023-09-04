Team Reptile’s electrifying Bomb Rush Cyberfunk is a vibrant “funkstyle” game, featuring characters with machine heads in jumpsuits, colourful graffiti strewn across the futuristic cityscape, and flashy dance-offs applauded by an engaged audience. As players cruise through the vibrant streets of New Amsterdam, some are eager to share the experience and wonder whether Bomb Rush Cyberfunk supports multiplayer.

The game boasts seamless movement through the streets and alleyways, where characters can effortlessly traverse the environment using skateboards, rollerblades, and boost packs, soaring and navigating with flamboyant precision. Find out if you can enjoy some "cyberfunk" action with your friends here!

Is Bomb Rush Cyberfunk Multiplayer?

At first glance, Bomb Rush Cyberfunk appears as a breezy and light-hearted fusion of various genres, taking heavy inspiration from Sega's Jet Set Radio. Team Reptile paints a vivid picture of the game, where "self-styled graffiti crews equipped with personal boostpacks" engage in street battles for control over the five districts of New Amsterdam.

As you journey through the game, you’ll have NPC friends to accompany you through the neon cityscape of Bomb Rush Cyberfunk. However, these friends are, alas, entirely virtual NPCs. Sadly, as of now, Bomb Rush Cyberfunk does not offer multiplayer functionality of any kind.

Nevertheless, if you’re looking for a multiplayer experience, the Cyberfunk community has got you covered! Shortly after the game's release, dedicated fans joined forces to create a multiplayer mod. On Twitter, Kylerfunk shared a brief video clip of the mod in action, accompanied by a tweet: “>logs on to the Bomb Rush Cyberfunk discord >they’ve figured out a multiplayer mod already, gonna shit myself”.

The Bomb Rush Cyberfunk mod has also found its way to Thunderstore, courtesy of NotNite. The mod's many impressive synchronisation features were outlined, albeit with a cautionary disclaimer regarding its stability. Impressively, the mod has garnered over 13,000 downloads.

While Bomb Rush Cyberfunk has received mixed reviews from game critics, it has undeniably garnered a warm reception among players. The game's dedicated Discord community actively engages in discussions related to modding, eagerly exploring creative avenues to enhance the Cyberfunk gaming experience.

Although the prospect of an official co-op mode within the game appears uncertain for now, some players maintain hope that if community engagement continues to flourish, the developers may consider introducing an official multiplayer feature in the future!

Bomb Rush Cyberfunk system requirements

To play Bomb Rush Cyberfunk without any hitches, you will need to meet the following minimum system requirements:

OS : Windows 7

: Windows 7 CPU : Intel Core i3 2.5GHz or AMD Phenom 2.5GHz

: Intel Core i3 2.5GHz or AMD Phenom 2.5GHz RAM : 4 GB

: 4 GB Graphics card : NVIDIA GeForce GTX 460 or ATI Radeon HD 5850

: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 460 or ATI Radeon HD 5850 Free disk space : 10 GB

: 10 GB Sound card: Naganuma compatible

