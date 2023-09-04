How Long is Bomb Rush Cyberfunk?

The "spiritual successor" to Jet Set Radio from Dutch studio Team Reptile, Bomb Rush Cyberfunk, does not take long to complete. However, if you are a player who strives to unlock and explore every nook and cranny of the expansive futuristic metropolis of New Amsterdam, then expect your completion time to fluctuate.

Bomb Rush Cyberfunk features fast-paced skating action, a vibrant art style, and an incredible electrofunk soundtrack composed by the prolific Hideki Naganuma. Read on to find out how long it will take you to complete the game!

How long does it take to complete Bomb Rush Cyberfunk?

According to the data collected from howlongtobeat, Bomb Rush Cyberfunk can be completed in about 10 to 12 hours for an average playthrough, but the total time to completion can vary depending on a number of factors.

The following are some of the factors that can affect the length of time it takes to beat Bomb Rush Cyberfunk:

Exploration : The futuristic metropolis of New Amsterdam is large and there are many hidden areas to discover If you want to explore every inch of the world, you will need to spend more time playing

: The futuristic metropolis of New Amsterdam is large and there are many hidden areas to discover Challenges : There are a number of challenges in the game, some of which are more difficult than others If you find yourself struggling with a challenge, you may need to retry it multiple times, which will add to your playtime

: There are a number of challenges in the game, some of which are more difficult than others Unlockable content : There are a number of hidden items and secrets to find in the game If you want to find them all, you will need to spend some extra time exploring.

: There are a number of hidden items and secrets to find in the game Playstyle : Some players may be more efficient at completing challenges than others If you are a skilled player, you may be able to beat the game in a shorter amount of time

: Some players may be more efficient at completing challenges than others

Ultimately, the amount of time it takes you to beat Bomb Rush Cyberfunk is up to you. If you're just interested in completing the main story, you can do it in about 10 hours. But if you want to explore every inch of the game world, find all of the carefully hidden secrets, and complete all challenges, you can easily spend 20 hours or more playing.

Bomb Rush Cyberfunk platforms and release dates

Bomb Rush Cyberfunk made its debut on Nintendo Switch and Steam on 18 August 2023. PlayStation and Xbox gamers will be excited to know that Cyberfunk has been made available on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, and Xbox One just two weeks later, on 1 September 2023.

For now, if you want to play Bomb Rush Cyberfunk, you'll need to purchase it outright. However, it's worth keeping an eye on Game Pass in case the game is added in the future.

Bomb Rush Cyberfunk system requirements

To play Bomb Rush Cyberfunk without any problems, you will need to meet the following minimum system requirements: