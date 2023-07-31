Genshin Impact Kaveh Build: Best weapons, artifacts & team comps

The open-world action RPG Genshin Impact is filled with adventures and challenges that you have to go through. You always need to make your characters ready for battle, taking into account their stats, skills, and potential. And if you are looking for a Kaveh build guide in Genshin Impact, you should definitely keep reading.

We will discuss the best weapons, artifacts, and team compositions for him. If your goal is to create the best build for Kaveh, it is very important to follow the instructions below carefully. So let's not waste any more time and get started.

Who is Kaveh?

Before we talk about the build, first we will list the strengths and weaknesses of the character we're talking about. Kaveh was a student at the Palace of Alcazarzaray, where he studied very well and eventually became an architect. Although Kaveh became quite famous for his achievements, his life was quite difficult. The death of Kaveh's father was very upsetting for him, and his relationship with his roommate Alhaitham was difficult. Nevertheless, he continues to be true to his ideals and does not lose hope.

Strengths

Excels as a driver for various Dendro reactions

Possesses self-healing abilities to endure Bloom core explosion damage and tank effectively

Proficient in leading Bloom-related team compositions

Weaknesses

Demands a high energy cost for skills and abilities

Demonstrates below-average damage output with Normal and Charged Attacks

Potentially replaceable by already available Dendro characters

Requires his Burst to unlock infusion abilities

Best weapons for Kaveh

Now that you know about his strengths and weaknesses, we can move on to choosing a weapon. All of the weapons listed below are well suited for this character, particularly his affinity for Elemental Mastery, so you can choose the one you like best and which is more comfortable to obtain.

Rarity Name Stat Ability 4-Star Mailed Flower Elemental Mastery Within 8s after the character's Elemental Skill hits an opponent or the character triggers an Elemental Reaction, their ATK and Elemental Mastery will be increased by 12% and 48 respectively. 4-Star Elemental Mastery Elemental Mastery The following effect will trigger every 10s: The equipping character will gain 24% of their Elemental Mastery as bonus ATK for 12s, with nearby party members gaining 30% of this buff for the same duration. Multiple instances of this weapon can allow this buff to stack. This effect will still trigger even if the character is not on the field.

Best artifacts for Kaveh

Now let's move on to the artifacts, and we've selected three of the best for you:

Build Artifacts Artifact Bonuses Main Stats Bloom DPS Flower of Paradise Lost 4-Piece: The equipping character's Bloom, Hyperbloom, and Burgeon reaction DMG are increased by 40%. Additionally, after the equipping character triggers Bloom, Hyperbloom, or Burgeon, they will gain another 25% bonus to the effect mentioned prior. Each stack of this lasts 10s. Max 4 stacks simultaneously. This effect can only be triggered once per second. The character who equips this can still trigger its effects when not on the field. Sands: Elemental Mastery - Goblet: Elemental Mastery - Circlet: Elemental Mastery Bloom Driver Deepwood Memories 4-Piece: After Elemental Skills or Bursts hit opponents, the targets' Dendro RES will be decreased by 30% for 8s. This effect can be triggered even if the equipping character is not on the field. Sands: Elemental Mastery or Energy Recharge - Goblet: Dendro DMG Bonus or Elemental Mastery - Circlet: CRIT Rate/DMG or Elemental Mastery Physical DPS Gilded Dreams 4-Piece: Within 8s of triggering an Elemental Reaction, the character equipping this will obtain buffs based on the Elemental Type of the other party members. ATK is increased by 14% for each member whose Elemental Type is the same as the equipping character, and EM is increased by 50 for every member with a different Elemental Type. Each of the buffs will count up to 3 characters. This effect can be triggered once every 8s and even when not on the field. Sands: Elemental Mastery - Goblet: Dendro DMG Bonus or Elemental Mastery - Circlet: CRIT Rate/DMG or Elemental Mastery

They are all really very decent artifact sets for Kaveh, but the most effective will be Flower Of Paradise Lost.

Best team comps for Kaveh

But that's not all. Finally, you need to assemble a good team. We suggest using this team because it is quite simple to assemble and yet effective:

Kaveh

Barbara

Xingqiu

Collei

That's all, now you know how to create the right build for Kaveh in Genshin Impact. Thanks to this, you will be able to get the desired progress in the game more easily.

