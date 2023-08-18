Genshin Impact Emperor of Fire and Iron Boss Guide: Location, how to beat it, best team comp

Almost every Genshin Impact player has had problems with a boss at least once. In some cases, you may have trouble finding the location, while in others it can be just confusing to beat it. And this Genshin Impact Emperor of Fire and Iron boss guide comes to the rescue in both cases.

Here you will find detailed and structured information about the location of this boss, its attacks, and we will also share with you tips and tricks, talk about the best team combination and finally tell you about the rewards you can get from this boss. The guide promises to be interesting, so let's not waste time.

And if you are looking for more content, then be sure to check out our guide on how to solve the Water Volume Detection Crystal puzzle in West Slopes of Mont Automnequi in Genshin Impact. Also, we've got an article on Pneuma and Ousia (Arkhe System) Explained.

Genshin Impact Emperor of Fire and Iron boss location

click to enlarge + 3

Getting to the Emperor of Fire and Iron boss in Genshin Impact is not difficult at all. To achieve this, you first need to teleport to the waypoint located near the West Slopes of Mont Automnequi. In the screenshot above, it's circled in red for better understanding. Then, right in front of you, you'll see a river that it is necessary to swim into. About halfway down the river, you'll need to dive underwater, and see a tunnel below - that's what you need. Just swim towards it until you come across the location with the boss.

Emperor of Fire and Iron boss attack patterns

click to enlarge + 3 Credit: YouTube WoW Quests

You shouldn't underestimate this boss, as Emperor of Fire and Iron has mighty attacks. But the main danger is that if you don't know some patterns, it's almost impossible to dodge them.

The boss uses a variety of attacks, but in addition to the usual short-range attacks, there are a few that you should try your best to avoid. One of them is the fireball attack. Sometimes it can be just one, and sometimes it can release many fireballs at once. To avoid this attack, you just need to keep a close eye on the boss, and when it stops attacking and crouches down, it means that it is now accumulating energy and will soon release fireballs, or it will fill a large part of the surrounding field with lava and this attack should also be avoided.

Tips and tricks to defeat the Emperor of Fire and Iron

Due to the boss' attacks, you'd want to consistently keep your distance from it. But to exploit its weakness, you will need to keep a short distance so that you can attack quickly at any time. And this weakness is its red horns. You can attack them with elemental reactions to stun the boss for a while. Hydro attacks can also be used to make it easier and longer to stun it. When the boss is stunned, you should use all your strongest attacks to deal as much damage as possible. And it's worth talking about its melee attacks, they should not be underestimated, and it is better to dodge them or have a shield.

Emperor of Fire and Iron best team comp

click to enlarge + 3 Credit: YouTube WoW Quests

Given the boss's weakness to Hydro attacks, the best option is to use these characters for the team:

Childe, Ayato - Hydro DPS

Yelan, Xingqiu - Hydro Sub DPS

Kokomi, Baizhu, Kuki - Healer or Shields

Nahida, Fischl - Support

Emperor of Fire and Iron drop rewards

After a hard battle with a boss, you want to get a good reward, and in the case of Emperor of Fire and Iron, the reward is really valuable. Below you will find the full list of rewards that you can get from this boss:

Emperor’s Resolution

Gladiator’s Finale Artifacts

Wanderer’s Troupe Artifacts

Agnidus Agate

Mora

Read more: Genshin Impact Lyney Farming Guide: All Ascension & Talent materials