Genshin Impact Adventurer's Trials: Advanced guide

In this article, we have prepared a guide to the Adventurer's Trials: Advanced event in Genshin Impact. This event will return along with Genshin Impact 3.8.

Adventurer's Trials: Advanced was already held last year and the rules and conditions have not changed since then, so those who have already participated in the event know what to do and how to get all the rewards. But if you forgot or didn't play this event last year, we'll tell you what the conditions of participation, tasks, and rewards are.

Adventurer's Trials: Advanced Event guide

This event will be released on July 5, 2023, along with the new Version 3.8, which will offer many new events and valuable rewards.

Taking part in Adventurer's Trials: Advanced is quite simple and most players will be able to do it, but there are still some conditions. To participate in the event, you must have at least Adventure Rank 20. You also need to have co-op enabled, although it wasn't mentioned in the new version's review. You can play the event solo, but it will be more interesting to play in a team with a friend.

In the event, you will have to go through four stages of Sequential Trial in which you will have to complete three minigames and try your best to get a good result. The minigames include flying and collecting Adventure Coins while dodging attacks, kicking slimes into the goals, skillfully evading various traps, throwing Amber's Baron Bunny into vine wreaths, and many others! The fifth and final stage will be a Fortuitous Trial and the challenges will be random.

Adventurer's Trials: Advanced rewards

You will receive rewards for each of the stages and if you complete all of them, you will get:

420 Primogem

30,000 Mora

30 Hero's Wit

40 Mystic Enhancement Ore.

Fortunately, you will be given characters to complete the mini-games, so you won’t struggle.

That was all you needed to know about Adventurer's Trials: Advanced event in Genshin Impact. We hope you liked our article and that you will be able to get all the available rewards.

