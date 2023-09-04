All Bomb Rush Cyberfunk Voice Actors

Widely dubbed the “spiritual successor” to the cult classic Jet Set Radio, Team Reptile’s vibrant Bomb Rush Cyberfunk has captured the rapt attention of the gaming community since its release. The game features an iconic cel-shading art style, fast-paced skating action, and an incredible electrofunk soundtrack composed by the prolific Hideki Naganuma.
Although the vibrant graffiti and bustling city streets of New Amsterdam speak for themselves, Bomb Rush Cyberfunk also features a talented cast of voice actors. Read on to uncover all the voices behind the characters who accompany you on your journey!
Bomb Rush Cyberfunk Main Crew voice actors
Red
- Voiced by: Pjotr Groothoff
Red, a crimson cyberhead fused with the decapitated body of Faux, faces a challenge to make it All-City in a quest to reclaim Faux's head.
Tryce
- Voiced by: Wola Badiru/YAPICO
The Bomb Rush Crew's founder and leader, initially orchestrated Faux's prison break. His ultimate goal is to find Faux's head and fulfil their promise to conquer All-City together.
Bel
- Voiced by: Adrian Mayes
The Bomb Rush Crew’s second-in-command, and prior to Vinyl’s entrance, the only girl in the team. She exudes a typically cheerful and laidback demeanour, often engrossed in her phone.
Vinyl
- Voiced by: Kiana Green
A freelancer previously associated with FUTURISM, swiftly grasps the truth about Red and switches sides to aid in the recovery of his lost memories.
Solace
Some “weird dude” dressed like a crash test dummy. Solace makes his first appearance while sleeping in a dumpster, following Eclipse's trash-talking.
Bomb Rush Crew optional members voice actors
- Rave
- Mesh
- Voiced by: Dom McLennon
- Shine
- Rise
- Coil
- Voiced by: Alex Hom
- Base & Jay
- Base voiced by: Robert Foster
- Jay voiced by: Michelle Marie
Bomb Rush Cyberfunk rival crews voice actors
- The Franks
- The Franks voiced by: Wola Badiru/YAPICO
- The Flesh Prince voiced by: Curtis Arnott
- Eclipse
- Voiced by: Rita Amparita
- DOT EXE
- Voiced by: Carlos Ramirez
- Devil Theory
- Voiced by: Alexander Katnik
- FUTURISM
- Voiced by: Laura K. Welsh
- The Oldheads
Bomb Rush Cyberfunk The Big 3 voice actors
- Faux
- Felix
- Voiced by: Pjotr Groothoff
- DJ Cyber
- Voiced by: Wola Badiru/YAPICO
Bomb Rush Cyberfunk New Amsterdam Police voice actors
- Irene Riedvelt
- Voiced by: Laura K. Welsh
- Escher
- Voiced by: Tom Schalk
- Berlage
That's the whole cast of voice actors for Team Reptile's Bomb Rush Cyberfunk!
