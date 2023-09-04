All Bomb Rush Cyberfunk Voice Actors

Widely dubbed the “spiritual successor” to the cult classic Jet Set Radio, Team Reptile’s vibrant Bomb Rush Cyberfunk has captured the rapt attention of the gaming community since its release. The game features an iconic cel-shading art style, fast-paced skating action, and an incredible electrofunk soundtrack composed by the prolific Hideki Naganuma.

Although the vibrant graffiti and bustling city streets of New Amsterdam speak for themselves, Bomb Rush Cyberfunk also features a talented cast of voice actors. Read on to uncover all the voices behind the characters who accompany you on your journey!

Bomb Rush Cyberfunk Main Crew voice actors

Red

Voiced by: Pjotr Groothoff

Red, a crimson cyberhead fused with the decapitated body of Faux, faces a challenge to make it All-City in a quest to reclaim Faux's head.

Tryce

Voiced by: Wola Badiru/YAPICO

The Bomb Rush Crew's founder and leader, initially orchestrated Faux's prison break. His ultimate goal is to find Faux's head and fulfil their promise to conquer All-City together.

Bel

Voiced by: Adrian Mayes

The Bomb Rush Crew’s second-in-command, and prior to Vinyl’s entrance, the only girl in the team. She exudes a typically cheerful and laidback demeanour, often engrossed in her phone.

Vinyl

Voiced by: Kiana Green

A freelancer previously associated with FUTURISM, swiftly grasps the truth about Red and switches sides to aid in the recovery of his lost memories.

Solace

Some “weird dude” dressed like a crash test dummy. Solace makes his first appearance while sleeping in a dumpster, following Eclipse's trash-talking.

Bomb Rush Crew optional members voice actors

Rave

Mesh Voiced by: Dom McLennon

Shine

Rise

Coil Voiced by: Alex Hom

Base & Jay Base voiced by: Robert Foster Jay voiced by: Michelle Marie

&

Bomb Rush Cyberfunk rival crews voice actors

The Franks The Franks voiced by: Wola Badiru/YAPICO The Flesh Prince voiced by: Curtis Arnott



Eclipse Voiced by: Rita Amparita

DOT EXE Voiced by: Carlos Ramirez

Devil Theory Voiced by: Alexander Katnik

FUTURISM Voiced by: Laura K. Welsh

The Oldheads

Bomb Rush Cyberfunk The Big 3 voice actors

Faux

Felix Voiced by: Pjotr Groothoff

DJ Cyber Voiced by: Wola Badiru/YAPICO



Bomb Rush Cyberfunk New Amsterdam Police voice actors

Irene Riedvelt Voiced by: Laura K. Welsh

Escher Voiced by: Tom Schalk

Berlage

That's the whole cast of voice actors for Team Reptile's Bomb Rush Cyberfunk!