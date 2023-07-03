AEW Fight Forever Trophies & Achievements

If you are an experienced player, then you should try to get all the achievements/trophies in AEW Fight Forever. There aren’t many of them, but some of these tasks can be a little problematic.

So, in this article, we will describe to you all the achievements/trophies in AEW Fight Forever. Here you will find a list of these challenges, and hopefully, it will help you complete them all.

All the achievements/trophies in AEW Fight Forever

There are 38 achievements/trophies that you can get in AEW Fight Forever. Some of these challenges are easy to complete while others may be quite difficult. But let's finish this prelude and take a look at them!

Here’s a list of all achievements/trophies in AEW Fight Forever:

Achievement Name Achievement Details First Win Defeat a COM opponent for the first time in Exhibition Nice Catch! Using the Anti-Air Defense skill, catch a dive attack Off the Guardrail! Using the Guardrail Dive Offense skill, land 3 dives from the guardrails in a match Finisher Thief Using the Gimmick Infringement skill, win a match using the opponent's finisher Smooth Footwork Using the Kip-Up skill, recover from the ground 5 times in a match DANGER: Contents Under Pressure! Attack an opponent using a barbed wire bat in a Lights Out Match in Exhibition KABOOM! Trigger 3 rope explosions on an opponent during an Exploding Barbed Wire Death Match in Exhibition Who Needs Hands? Using the Sloth Style skill, win a match by pinfall with hands in pocket Full Course Beatdown Win a Singles Match after hitting the opponent with a signature and finisher Belt Collector Hold a title match in Exhibition and win a belt from a COM champion Dexterous Dervish Using the Desperation Impulse skill, win a match with a roll-through move 4-Way Dominator Win a 4-Way Match with all COM opponents on Hard difficulty or higher in Exhibition Adept Flyer Using the Springboard Offense skill, land 5 springboard attacks in a match Ring Cleaner Put 10 wrestlers over the top rope in a Casino Battle Royale Match against all COM opponents Corner Wizard Using the Corner Recoil Attack skill, land 2 recoil attacks in a match Fearless Rocket Using the Tope Offense skill, land 2 tope suicida attacks in a match Rope Wizard Using the Rebound Recoil Attack skill, land 2 recoil attacks in a match All Shall Cower Before Me Defeat a COM opponent by submission in Exhibition Watch Your Footing! Push over a ladder an opponent is on to knock that opponent down in a Ladder Match Equal Opportunity Player Play through a match with at least 50 AEW Wrestlers Beat the Best Defeat a COM opponent on ELITE difficulty in a Singles Match in Exhibition E-Shopper Make a purchase using AEW Cash On The Road to Elite Complete Road to Elite The King of Harts Complete 100 total Singles matches in Exhibition No Feat Too Large Complete at least 30 challenges Welcome to the Elite! Earn the AEW World Championship while playing Road to Elite Livin' the Wrestler's Life Complete Road to Elite 10 times Shirt Collector Earn all t-shirts that can be earned in Road to Elite Hall-of-Famer Earn a career grade of A+ in Road to Elite Food Critic Select Dining 16 times in a single play-through in Road to Elite Train to the Max Perform 30 or more successful Intense Trainings during a single play-through of Road to Elite Professional Gamer Play through 5 different minigames Triple Crown Hold 3 titles simultaneously in Road to Elite Casual Gamer Win a minigame within Road to Elite Making Their Debut... Create a Custom Wrestler and complete a Singles Match using them Promising New Team Create a Custom Team that includes a Custom Wrestler, and complete a Tag Match using it Arena Architect Create a Custom Arena and complete a match using it Professional Gamer Play through 5 different minigames

These are all 38 achievements/trophies you can get in this game, and we wish you the best of luck with these challenges! Be patient and you will definitely be able to complete them!

