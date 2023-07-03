Browse our network 8

AEW Fight Forever Trophies & Achievements

By Artur Novichenko
The character in AEW Fight Forever

If you are an experienced player, then you should try to get all the achievements/trophies in AEW Fight Forever. There aren’t many of them, but some of these tasks can be a little problematic.

So, in this article, we will describe to you all the achievements/trophies in AEW Fight Forever. Here you will find a list of these challenges, and hopefully, it will help you complete them all.

All the achievements/trophies in AEW Fight Forever

There are 38 achievements/trophies that you can get in AEW Fight Forever. Some of these challenges are easy to complete while others may be quite difficult. But let's finish this prelude and take a look at them!

Here’s a list of all achievements/trophies in AEW Fight Forever:

Achievement Name Achievement Details
First WinDefeat a COM opponent for the first time in Exhibition
Nice Catch!Using the Anti-Air Defense skill, catch a dive attack
Off the Guardrail!Using the Guardrail Dive Offense skill, land 3 dives from the guardrails in a match
Finisher ThiefUsing the Gimmick Infringement skill, win a match using the opponent's finisher
Smooth FootworkUsing the Kip-Up skill, recover from the ground 5 times in a match
DANGER: Contents Under Pressure!Attack an opponent using a barbed wire bat in a Lights Out Match in Exhibition
KABOOM!Trigger 3 rope explosions on an opponent during an Exploding Barbed Wire Death Match in Exhibition
Who Needs Hands?Using the Sloth Style skill, win a match by pinfall with hands in pocket
Full Course BeatdownWin a Singles Match after hitting the opponent with a signature and finisher
Belt CollectorHold a title match in Exhibition and win a belt from a COM champion
Dexterous DervishUsing the Desperation Impulse skill, win a match with a roll-through move
4-Way DominatorWin a 4-Way Match with all COM opponents on Hard difficulty or higher in Exhibition
Adept FlyerUsing the Springboard Offense skill, land 5 springboard attacks in a match
Ring CleanerPut 10 wrestlers over the top rope in a Casino Battle Royale Match against all COM opponents
Corner WizardUsing the Corner Recoil Attack skill, land 2 recoil attacks in a match
Fearless RocketUsing the Tope Offense skill, land 2 tope suicida attacks in a match
Rope WizardUsing the Rebound Recoil Attack skill, land 2 recoil attacks in a match
All Shall Cower Before MeDefeat a COM opponent by submission in Exhibition
Watch Your Footing!Push over a ladder an opponent is on to knock that opponent down in a Ladder Match
Equal Opportunity PlayerPlay through a match with at least 50 AEW Wrestlers
Beat the BestDefeat a COM opponent on ELITE difficulty in a Singles Match in Exhibition
E-ShopperMake a purchase using AEW Cash
On The Road to EliteComplete Road to Elite
The King of HartsComplete 100 total Singles matches in Exhibition
No Feat Too LargeComplete at least 30 challenges
Welcome to the Elite!Earn the AEW World Championship while playing Road to Elite
Livin' the Wrestler's LifeComplete Road to Elite 10 times
Shirt CollectorEarn all t-shirts that can be earned in Road to Elite
Hall-of-FamerEarn a career grade of A+ in Road to Elite
Food CriticSelect Dining 16 times in a single play-through in Road to Elite
Train to the MaxPerform 30 or more successful Intense Trainings during a single play-through of Road to Elite
Professional GamerPlay through 5 different minigames
Triple CrownHold 3 titles simultaneously in Road to Elite
Casual GamerWin a minigame within Road to Elite
Making Their Debut...Create a Custom Wrestler and complete a Singles Match using them
Promising New TeamCreate a Custom Team that includes a Custom Wrestler, and complete a Tag Match using it
Arena ArchitectCreate a Custom Arena and complete a match using it
These are all 38 achievements/trophies you can get in this game, and we wish you the best of luck with these challenges! Be patient and you will definitely be able to complete them!

