The long-awaited Madden 24 is coming out in a few days. There is enough info about the game; we already highlighted everything you need to know about Madden 24, so gamers should be prepared when the Standard Edition comes out on August 18.

Still, there are some details to talk about before the season starts and Madden 24 hits the stores. We listed all players with Madden 24 X-Factor and Superstar abilities, and all confirmed Madden 24 relocation cities. Now, we talk about the best teams to rebuild.

Below, we singled out the four strongest candidates for the rebuild in Madden 24.

Best teams to rebuild in Madden 24

If you are looking forward to playing Madden 24 Franchise Mode and don’t want to start with a contender, these four are the best teams to rebuild in Madden 24.

Tennessee Titans

The Tennessee Titans had many injury-related problems over the past two seasons. After starting the previous campaign with a 7-3 record, they lost the next seven games and missed the playoffs. In the offseason, they cut Ben Jones and Taylor Lewan and lost Nate Davis and David Long Jr. to free agency.

click to enlarge + 4 Tennessee Titans in Madden 24

Starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill will probably leave after this season, so it would be wise to trade him for some draft picks or younger players. Malik Willis and Will Levis can serve as signal callers for years, while Pro Bowl running back Derrick Henry is another trade candidate.

After selecting Treylon Burks in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, the Titans selected Peter Skoronski in Round 1 of the 2023 NFL Draft with the No. 11 overall pick. Tennessee has solid players in Kevin Byard, Jeffrey Simmons, Roger McCreary, and Harold Landry. Following the arrivals of Sean Murphy and Arden Key, the Titans’ defence is among the most talented in Madden 24. The team will have a better salary cap situation than a year before, which is another reason to take charge of the Titans and rebuild them.

Pittsburgh Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers didn’t experience a losing season in the previous 19 years. However, the competition in AFC is fierce, and after failing to get past the Divisional Round in the last six seasons, maybe it’s time to rebuild. Pittsburgh has enough talent on both sides of the ball, but it seems the defence is a better part of the team.

click to enlarge + 4 Pittsburgh Steelers in Madden 24

Kenny Pickett is a promising QB, but he needs better receiving options than Diontae Johnson, George Pickens, and Pat Freiermuth, with all due respect to them. The three combined for just six receiving yards in 2023 and none had over 1,000 yards. On the other hand, the Steelers D is very strong. T.J. Watt, Joey Porter Jr, Cole Holcomb, and Patrick Peterson are the leaders of that defence, so the rebuild in Madden 24 should be done on offence. However, keep in mind that the Steelers are six million dollars over the salary cap in 2024.

Las Vegas Raiders

Another team to rebuild in Madden 24 is Las Vegas. The Raiders moved on from QB Derek Carr and brought in Jimmy Garoppolo instead. Offensively, the Raiders look nice as they have such wideouts as Davante Adams, Hunter Renfrow, and Jakobi Meyers. Also, they have one of the best running backs in the NFL - Josh Jacobs, who led the league last year in rushing yards with 1,653.

click to enlarge + 4 Las Vegas Raiders in Madden 24

Still, the main problem is their defence, so if you want to rebuild the Raiders, you must reconstruct the defence. Maxx Crosby is the most talented defender in Las Vegas, but the team’s secondary is a problem. Las Vegas had just six interceptions in 2023, and upgrading the secondary should be the first thing to do if you want to rebuild the Raiders in Madden 24.

Denver Broncos

Perhaps the most talented of all four on the best teams to rebuild in Madden 24 list. The Denver Broncos struggled mightily in 2023 and are looking for the first playoff appearance since 2015 when they won the Super Bowl. Russell Wilson’s Madden 24 rating significantly dropped after a disappointing campaign. After losing wide receivers Tim Patrick and K.J. Hamler to season-ending injuries, the Broncos will be limited on offence again.

click to enlarge + 4 Denver Broncos in Madden 24

Jerry Jeudy, Courtland Sutton, and Greg Dulcich will serve as Wilson’s primary targets in the air, while RB Javonte Williams is back to his full health following a lengthy injury. Ben Powers and Mike McGlinchey came to Denver in the offseason and improved the offensive line.

Denver’s defence is a stronger part of the team. Patrick Surtain II, Justin Simmons, Randy Gregory, Frank Clark, Zach Allen, D.J. Jones, and Alex Singleton are all high-quality players, and in that segment, there’s no need for a rebuild. Some players will be in the final year of their contracts, though, so it’s time to hit the rebuild button and get some first-round picks the Broncos lost in a Russell Wilson trade with Seattle.