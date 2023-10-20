Week 6 of the NFL provided some major upsets. We don’t have unbeaten teams anymore as both the San Francisco 49ers and Philadelphia Eagles suffered losses to the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets, respectively. Following wins for the Detroit Lions and Baltimore Ravens, their players received the biggest jumps in overall ratings in the Madden 24 Week 6 roster update.

This week in Madden 24 we found out which players received their TOTW 6 cards and what is the latest Angry Runs player item. Also, there is a new set of Madden 24 Most Feared cards, while EA Sports came up with Madden 24 Title Update 3.1.

Let’s take a look at Madden 24 Week 6 roster update.

Madden 24 Week 6 Roster Update: Biggest risers and fallers

We mentioned that the Ravens and Lions’ players received major rating boosts, but there are many players with downgrades. First, let’s tackle Madden 24 Week 6 biggest risers.

Biggest Risers

Quinnen Williams – DT – Jets - 95 OVR (+1)

A.J. Brown – WR – Eagles - 94 OVR (+1)

Justin Tucker – K - Ravens - 92 OVR (+1)

Lamar Jackson – QB – Ravens - 92 OVR (+1)

Amari Cooper – WR – Browns - 91 OVR (+1)

Joe Thuney – LG – Chiefs - 91 OVR (+2)

Amon-Ra St. Brown – WR – Lions - 89 OVR (+2)

Trey Hendrickson – RE – Browns - 89 OVR (+1)

Penei Sewell – RT – Lions - 88 OVR (+1)

Travis Etienne Jr. – HB – Jaguars - 88 OVR (+1)

Tua Tagovailoa – QB – Dolphins - 88 OVR (+1)

C.J. Mosley – MLB – Jets - 87 OVR (+1)

Christian Darrisaw – LT – Vikings - 87 OVR (+1)

Calvin Ridley – WR – Jaguars - 86 OVR (+1)

Dak Prescott – QB – Cowboys - 86 OVR (+1)

Foyesade Oluokun – MLB – Jaguars - 86 OVR (+1)

Jabrill Peppers – SS – Patriots - 85 OVR (+1)

Khalil Mack – LOLB – Chargers - 85 OVR (+1)

Trent Brown – LT – Patriots - 85 OVR (+1)

Jared Goff – QB – Lions - 84 OVR (+2)

Raheem Mostert – HB – Dolphins - 84 OVR (+2)

Devon Witherspoon – CB – Seahawks - 82 OVR (+2)

Jadeveon Clowney – LOLB – Ravens - 82 OVR (+2)

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah – ROLB – Browns - 82 OVR (+2)

Kendrick Bourne – WR – Patriots - 81 OVR (+2)

Nick Folk – K – Titans - 81 OVR (+2)

Cam Robinson – LT – Jaguars - 80 OVR (+2)

Quincy Williams – ROLB – Jets - 80 OVR (+4)

Biggest Fallers

Jaire Alexander – CB – Packers - 93 OVR (-1)

Marshon Lattimore – CB – Saints - 92 OVR (-1)

Joe Burrow – QB – Bengals - 91 OVR (-1)

Josh Jacobs – HB – Raiders - 91 OVR (-1)

Mike Evans – WR – Buccaneers - 90 OVR (-1)

T.J. Hockenson – TE – Vikings - 90 OVR (-1)

Justin Herbert – QB – Chargers - 89 OVR (-1)

D.K. Metcalf – WR – Seahawks - 88 OVR (-1)

Jeffery Simmons – RE – Titans - 88 OVR (-1)

Jalen Hurts – QB – Eagles - 87 OVR (-1)

Tony Pollard – HB – Cowboys - 87 OVR (-1)

Devonta Smith – WR – Eagles - 86 OVR (-2)

Aaron Rodgers – QB – Jets - 85 OVR (-1)

Tee Higgins – WR – Bengals - 85 OVR (-1)

