With the NFL season finally underway, Madden 24 fans have a lot of content coming their way. Among the many programs that are inspired by real NFL performances, none is more popular than the TOTW one.

The TOTW program rewards players who had a great performance in the latest NFL games. It comes out every week and allows players to earn some great cards. Players can then use these cards to update their squad, complete challenges, and use them to complete sets.

Without further ado, let's see when the Madden 24 TOTW 1 goes live, and which players we can expect to be in it.

Madden 24 TOTW 1 release date

As mentioned above, the NFL season has finally started. This means that, from now until the end of the season, new TOTW cards will come out every week. These cards will reward players who had incredible performances on the field.

TOTW 1 will go live on Wednesday, 13 September, at 6.30pm BST. It will bring some great cards, new sets for players to complete, and also new challenges.

Let's see what are some of the players we expect to be in.

Predictions

There were plenty of great week-one performances, so the Madden team will have a hard time choosing which players to feature in the TOTW 1. However, some players clearly stand out from the rest, and we would be shocked if they didn't make the TOTW.

Justin Jefferson is one of those players, as the Vikings WR had a great game, that unfortunately wasn't enough to secure his team the win. Jefferson exploded for 150 receiving yards against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Another Vikings player who had a spectacular performance was Kirk Cousins. The veteran QB had 344 passing yards, two touchdown passes, and a QB rating of 102.9.

But while Kirk Cousins had a spectacular performance, Tua Tagovailoa had an astonishing one. The Miami Dolphins QB is playing with a chip on his shoulder this year, and against the Chargers, he proved he has what it takes to be an elite QB.

Tagovailoa had 466 passing yards, 3 touchdown passes, and a QB rating of 110.1. He threw some very accurate passes and did a great job of reading the Chargers defense. A great example of that is his first touchdown pass to Tyreek Hill.

Speaking of Tyreek Hill, he also was instrumental in the Dolphins' victory and put up some monstrous numbers. The superstar WR exploded for 215 receiving yards in 11 receptions and had two touchdowns.

But it wasn't only offensive players that shined, as some defenders also had great performances. Devin White is one of them, as the Tampa Bay MLB made his presence felt on the field. White had an impressive 12 tackles and played a key role in the Tampa Bay upset win over the Vikings.

We expect all of these players to make it into the TOTW 1, but there can be some surprises. All the TOTW 1 cards will be revealed in the near future, so stay tuned for that.