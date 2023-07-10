Madden 24 release is inching closer, and with it, the fans' excitement is increasing. In the past weeks, plenty of features were announced, with the gameplay trailer also being released.

However, there is still one thing players know very little about, and that is the players' ratings for Madden 24. EA Sports still hasn't revealed the rating of any player, despite some leaks about the WR and CB ratings. Fortunately, that is about to change, as the Madden 24 ratings reveal dates have been announced.

Without further ado, let's find out when the Madden 24 ratings will be revealed.

Madden 24 ratings reveal

EA Sports has finally announced when the Madden 24 ratings will be revealed. The company took a unique approach this year, and the players' ratings will be revealed over one week.

From June 17 to June 23, the Madden 24 ratings will be announced on ESPN. Throughout that week, multiple programs from the historic cable sports network will reveal the players' ratings.

The ratings will also be discussed by the program hosts and guests. This will certainly lead to some hot takes and very interesting discussions. Many of the ESPN hosts are very knowledgeable about the game, so it will be fun to see them dissect the ratings.

The programs where the ratings will be announced are Get Up, First Take, SportsCenter, and NFL Live. So, if you want to know who is the highest-rated player in Madden 24, or which QB has the best OVR, be sure to tune into these programs.

Franchise changes

As mentioned above, plenty of new features that are coming to Madden 24 were revealed recently. These features will massively improve the player's gaming experience and immersion.

Among the many changes coming to the game, the Franchise game mode received the most significant ones. The training camp is back, the trading system was reworked, and contract negotiations will be improved. These, along with other changes, can make Franchise mode good again.