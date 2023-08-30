Since its release, Madden 24 has received mixed reviews. Many players think the game is a carbon copy of last year's edition, while others have complained about the lack of content for Ultimate Team.

Fortunately for Madden fans, Ultimate Team isn't the only mode in the game. The Franchise mode continues to increase in popularity, and each year it captivates more new players.

However, the Franchise mode is not as simple as many people think. It has plenty of features that players need to master. One of those features is scouting, more specifically, how to hire scouts.

Without further ado, let's find out how you can hire scouts in Madden 24 Franchise mode.

How to hire scouts in Madden 24

Scouting is a big part of Franchise mode, especially if you are controlling a team that is going through a rebuild. Hiring great scouts will allow you to find out who are the best prospects at each position.

To see how good a scout is, you just need to check his tier, which is measured in stars. Scouts go from tier 1 to tier 3, and all of them are experts in two specific positions.

For example, if you desperately need a good RB, you need to hire a tier 3 scout who has the position expertise of RBs. Some of you might be wondering how you can do that.

click to enlarge + 3

First, you need to access the scouting menu to see your list of scouts.

Then, see if you have scouts assigned to positions that don't really matter to you. If you have, then fire them by simply clicking the X button on Xbox or square on PlayStation.

After that, press the LT or L2 button, to access the free agent scouts page. There, you will find plenty of scouts, that have different tiers and are experts in different positions.

click to enlarge + 3 There are plenty of great free-agent scouts available!

Select the scout you want to hire, and just click on the Y or Triangle button, depending on the console you play. That scout will then be added to your list of scouts.

Hopefully, this will help you hire good scouts, and draft excellent players.

How to restructure contracts

As mentioned above, Franchise mode is full of important features players need to master.

click to enlarge + 3

Knowing how to restructure player contracts is one of those features. It can help you create some cap space for a big trade, to land a huge free agent, or keep important players.

If you want to learn how to restructure contracts, and master this new feature, check out our guide.