Madden 24 has plenty of game modes, but none is as popular as Ultimate Team. Many players only buy Madden to play Ultimate Team. Because of that, the importance of the game mode increases each year.

Despite being a multiplayer game mode, Ultimate Team also has plenty of offline content. Players need to complete many offline missions to earn great Madden 24 rewards.

Some missions require the players to change the game difficulty to Star. However, many users don't know how to do that. But don't worry about it, because we've got you covered.

So, without further ado, let's find out how to change the difficulty in Madden 24 Ultimate Team.

How to change Ultimate Team difficulty

As mentioned above, some missions require players to complete them in the Star difficulty.

Most players manually set the difficulty to Star before a challenge. This is not a hard thing to do. However, when players need to do it hundreds of times it becomes a burden.

Fortunately, there is an easy solution to that problem. That solution is changing the default difficulty of Ultimate Team.

It's an easy thing to do and will save players a lot of time. This way, players can just jump right into the offline match and focus on completing the mission.

click to enlarge Credit: DMoney

To change the Ultimate Team default difficulty, players need to access the Settings option.

Once they are there, they just need to change the Default Star Difficulty option to On.

After that, every offline challenge the player does is set to the maximum difficulty.

It might not seem like a groundbreaking feature but is very a helpful one. Especially because it saves players plenty of time

