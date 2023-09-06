Since its launch, millions of Madden 24 copies have been sold. That doesn't come as a big surprise, since Madden is one of the biggest video game franchises in the world.

However, there are still many players that play on old-gen consoles, such as PS4 or Xbox One. When making the transition to a new-gen console, many users wonder if they have to buy a new version of Madden.

So, let's find out everything about it.

Dual Entitlement

Dual Entitlement allows players to upgrade their Madden 24 copy, without no additional cost. This means that players that bought the game for PS4 or Xbox One, don't need to buy a new copy if they want to play the game on new-gen consoles.

This feature saves consumers plenty of money, as it prevents users from having to buy two copies of the game. It also makes it very easy for players to upgrade their Madden 24 copy.

Players can download the new-gen console version for free. They only need to log into their PSN or Xbox account, head to the store or library, and choose to download the next-gen version of the game.

Once they do that, they will have access to all the features that are exclusive to new-gen consoles. Features such as SAPIEN Technology, cross-play, Superstar mode changes, and more.

However, it's worth noting that, "No content or progression from Franchise modes, Face of the Franchise, the Yard, or Madden Ultimate Team, will carry over between console generations". So, be sure to keep that in mind.

Is Madden 24 on Game Pass?

As mentioned above, Madden 24 is one of the most popular sports video games in the world. Throughout the years, the game created a loyal fan base, that is not afraid to criticize the game when necessary.

This year, the title received some mixed reviews, which left some players wondering if it was worth buying the game. Because of that, many players wanted to know if Madden 24 is on Game Pass, so they could try out the game without having to pay full price for it.

