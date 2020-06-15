Madden 21 Xbox One Trailer: Release Date, content & more

The official reveal trailer is right around the corner! What should you expect to see concerning Xbox One?

Madden 21 is just around the corner, and while many are waiting to purchase it for next gen consoles, some are planning to play on Xbox One instead.

Fans got the exciting next gen announcement for Madden 21 at Inside Xbox, but they’re still waiting for in-game footage on Xbox One. That could change with the Madden 21 official reveal trailer.

Let’s take a look at the upcoming trailer and what we expect to learn.

EA has yet to announce an official release date for Madden 21, but the release date for the official reveal trailer is 16 June.

This release date comes after indefinite delays to the Madden 21 trailer due to current social events.

GET USED TO IT- You’ll see plenty of Patrick Mahomes in Madden 21

While it’s an exciting time for Madden fans with the Madden 21 official reveal trailer around the corner, we’re likely a ways out from significant in-game footage.

So for Xbox One fans hoping to see how the new game will look on current gen consoles, you’ll have to wait a bit longer.

Still, the trailer may offer some important Madden 21 information, and at least confirm the look of the cover.

Xbox One

Drop Back- Lamar Jackson is ready to fire, but we are probably still months out from Madden 21

There is a history of Madden games running worse on previous gen consoles when it comes time to make a generational leap. This is expected with games focused so much on next gen capabilities.

For those that don’t want to purchase a whole new console to get back into football game action, though, the Xbox One will be a pretty good option to run the game.

