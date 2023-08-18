Madden 24: How to create a player in Franchise Mode

The long-awaited NFL video game is coming on 18 August, so the players want to know all the relevant details about Madden 24. One of the biggest questions is: How to create a player in Madden 24?

A key feature in the popular Franchise Mode is creating your own player. In career mode, you can help your player rise to the top and become a superstar. The Franchise is similar to previous versions of the game. Still, Madden 24 comes with many upgrades and enchantments that fans will enjoy.

Add a personal touch to any Madden 24 save by creating your player. Here is everything you need to know about how to create a player in Madden 24.

How to create a player in Madden 24

Creating a player in Madden 24 is pretty straightforward. You just need to follow the next steps:

Launch Madden 24 Go to the main menu Scroll across to the creation centre (NFL badge to the left of Settings icon) Select the create players and edit uniforms option Select Create a player Begin crafting your future NFL star

There are several options available within the Create a Player mode. You can create a player’s appearance and boost the in-game stats, but remember, you can only use your created player in offline modes. You can’t use him in Madden Ultimate Team or against online opponents. For those modes, you’ll have to use the official Madden rosters.

click to enlarge Creating a player in Madden 24

Your player’s rating can go up to 99 OVR, so there are no limitations to it. If you want to create a superstar QB, take a look at the best quarterbacks in Madden 24, so you can have a better idea of how your QB should look alike in terms of ratings. Also, check out the best wide receivers in Madden 24 and the fastest running backs in Madden 24.

After the final touches, you can select a franchise and your created player is ready to take the field. Don’t forget to take a look at all players with Madden 24 X-Factor and Superstar abilities and get insight into those abilities, so you can implement them into your player. We hope this how to create a player in Madden 24 guide helped understand this feature better.