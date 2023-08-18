Thanks to the skill-based passing and upgrades in gameplay in Madden 24, catching a ball is a work of art. Now you can perform jump and dive catches, but you also need the best quarterbacks in Madden 24 to pass the ball accurately to the receiver. Here, we discuss how to catch in Madden 24.

New animations provided a revamped catching system, but in order to complete a pass-catch process, alongside a quality QB, you’ll also need some of the best wide receivers in Madden 24 and best tight ends in Madden 24.

There are several ways of catching the ball, and you must take care to avoid an incoming tackle.

How to catch in Madden 24

If you are looking to connect with your quarterback in the air, here is how to catch in Madden 24:

Xbox:

Hold the Y button for an aggressive catch

Hold the X button for a running catch

Hold the A button for a possession catch

If you do nothing, the player will perform an auto catch

click to enlarge Catching the ball in Madden 24

PlayStation:

Hold the triangle button for an aggressive catch

Hold the square button for a running catch

Hold the X button for a possession catch

If you do nothing, the player will perform an auto catch

PC:

Hold the R key for an aggressive catch

Hold the Q key for a running catch

Hold the E key for a possession catch

If you do nothing the player will perform an auto catch

Enjoy a variety of realistic catches thanks to the newest iteration of FieldSENSE and SAPIEN Technology. The placement of slightly inaccurate passes is changed, making them catchable, which wasn’t the case in earlier editions of Madden.

Get that reception, shake off some of the best cornerbacks in Madden 24, and score the winning touchdown with your receiver.