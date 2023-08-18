The long-awaited NFL simulation will officially launch on August 18, and the players will finally get an opportunity to enjoy their favourite football game. In case you are not satisfied with the state of your team’s current roster, you can always request a trade in Madden 24 Franchise Mode.

The Franchise Mode comes with plenty of new features, but let’s be honest, many of us love to make trades. In that way, you can form a Super Bowl-winning roster, but only if you are a good and smart GM.

In this guide, we explain how to request a trade in Madden 24.

How can you request a trade in Madden 24 Franchise Mode?

It’s important to know that trades cannot be requested outside of the Franchise Mode in Madden 24. By following these commands, you’ll be able to request a trade in Madden 24 Franchise Mode:

Go to the Home Tab in the Franchise Hub

Go to the Activities list

Go to Manage Roster

Go to the Trade Center

click to enlarge Make a trade in Madden 24

You can trade a maximum of six draft picks, which is twice as many slots from the previous version of the game. EA Sports made sure to add more realism and give a chance to the players to have more fun while conducting trades in Madden 24.

Also, you can receive trade offers in Madden 24 Franchise Mode. It’s up to you, whether you want to decline, accept, or make a counteroffer.

The gamers who created their own player must know that this player cannot be traded in Superstar Mode. He has to stay with a given team until his contract runs out. After that, he can re-sign a contract or become a free agent.