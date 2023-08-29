Mythic Items Removed from League of Legends in 2024 Preseason

Back in 2021, in an effort to diversify builds, Riot Games introduced the Mythic items system. However, this addition to the item hierarchy had an unintended consequence: it streamlined builds and subsequently stifled creativity. In the recent "Preseason & Ranked Changes | Dev Update", it was announced that the Mythic items system is set to be removed from the game.

Riot devs acknowledge that Mythic items do not align with their desired direction for League. The current state of the game could greatly benefit from this item overhaul, potentially introducing a much-needed sense of build diversity to the game.

Why is the Mythic items system going to be removed from League of Legends?

In the recent "Preseason & Ranked Changes | Dev Update" video, Game Director Pu Liu revealed what's in store for this upcoming Preseason. This includes adjustments to the terrain on parts of Summoner's Rift and changes to map objectives. However, perhaps the biggest news for League of Legends players is the removal of Mythic items from the game's item system.

click to enlarge + 3 Credit: Riot Games

Earlier this year, League devs were transparent about their reservations about how Mythic items are handled in the game and have shared that they are open to removing them. Mythic items have been a point of contention in the League of Legends community as well, with many saying that they kill build diversity and only benefit certain groups of champions.

Pu reiterates this sentiment in the Dev update, stating that "trying to cater to the needs of different champions within a class with just a few Mythic items has proven to be quite challenging." He further acknowledges, "While this approach works well for approximately half of the roster, the other half ends up with items that feel inadequate for their needs or that hinder their creative possibilities."

click to enlarge + 3 Credit: Riot Games

Essentially, popular Mythic items will be adjusted to be “exciting options rather than prescriptive centrepieces.” As such, players can expect some Mythics to be removed completely from the game, while the popular ones will transition back to legendary items.

Some players, such as the controversial ex-professional player Hashinshin, comment that this change doesn't fully address the issues with build diversity. He remarks that players will be hyped about the removal of Mythic items then go back to “building the same 4 items their class always builds, and 1 item they can actually flex pick”.

click to enlarge + 3 Credit: HappyChimeNoise and Riot Brightmoon on Twitter

Others are more optimistic about the removal of Mythic Items, and are glad that Riot devs have listened to their qualms and are taking steps to right their wrongs. One player shared their viewpoint, stating, “Glad Mythics existed and also glad they are now going, should help a lot of left behind champions catch up, but it was a fun time and overall an interesting time period for the game.”

In response, Executive Producer Riot Brightmoon commented, "I think so — League is always evolving so what made sense years ago might not anymore".

When will Mythic items be removed from League of Legends?

Loading...

The Mythic items system will be removed from League of Legends on 24 January 2024.

More information about the new item system for the upcoming season will be revealed soon, so stay tuned!

Interested in learning more about League of Legends? We've got you covered. Learn about the new vampire-inspired, skirmish-heavy jungle champion in our Briar guide here!