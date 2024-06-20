New LoL Champion Aurora Release Date Revealeed

This article contains information about the 'release-date' of either a movie, game or product. Unless stated explicitly, release dates are speculative & subject to change. See something wrong? Contact us here

Upon weeks of teasers and appearances in the Spirit of the Hearth-Home minigame, the release date for League of Legends' newest champion, Aurora, is finally here!

Aurora is a rabbit-like Vastaya who can traverse the boundaries between the spirit realm and the material world. Unlike other Vastaya like Ahri and Sett, Aurora embodies the characteristics of a prey animal. However, beneath her seemingly meek exterior lies a force to be reckoned with. Aurora wields powerful spirit magic, flitting across the battlefield and unleashing devastating attacks on her enemies!

When Will the New LoL Champion Aurora be Released?

Aurora's development has been a labor of love and passion for over six years at Riot. Initially just a champion idea, it branched into concepts like Sylas, Yone, the Spirit Blossom event, and even Fiddlesticks' VGU. After this incredible journey, Aurora herself finally arrives on the Rift!

Aurora joins the champion roster on July 17, 2024, alongside the exciting new summer game mode, Anima Squad.

If you’re eager to explore Aurora’s kit and experiment with builds before her official release, be sure to catch her on PBE servers starting on June 25, 2024, with the release of Patch 14.13!

Who is Aurora?

Hailing from the vastayan Bryni tribe in the Freljordian village of Aamu, Aurora was born with the unique ability to see the veil between the spirit and material realms. Aurora had always been an outcast among her people, who have distanced themselves from the mystical arts and are primarily farmers known for their uncanny agricultural prowess, a subtle expression of their magic.

Aurora, however, can see spirits and interact with them, a power long dormant within her tribe. Struggling to connect with her peers, Aurora found solace in the company of nearby spirits. She eventually embarked on a journey across the Freljord to learn more about the spirit realm, even befriending a forgotten demigod on the way!

Aurora is coded as autistic, and her design and gameplay reflect the unique strengths associated with neurodiversity. As Senior Narrative Writer Elyse "apothecarie" Lemoine explains, people on the spectrum often process information and view the world differently. This is incorporated into Aurora's character. She's not the meek prey animal one might expect; she's fearless, and aggressive, and approaches challenges with an unconventional brilliance, defying expectations.

