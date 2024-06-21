LoL Anima Squad Swarm PvE Mode 2024 Explained

This article contains information about the 'release-date' of either a movie, game or product. Unless stated explicitly, release dates are speculative & subject to change. See something wrong? Contact us here

The Anima Squad universe makes its triumphant return in 2024 as the LoL summer event, bringing with it a brand-new PvE game mode called Swarm. In this mode, champions are reimagined as cute, super-powered warriors standing together against the civilization-ending invasion of the abyssal Primordians.

Veteran players may recall battling hilariously overpowered bots in Doom Bots or defending the world as Star Guardians in Invasion. These PvE modes provided a welcome break from the sweaty PvP scene. Swarm is set to be no different, plunging players into the last bastion of humanity, Final City, in a collaborative experience where everyone’s excited to achieve something together!

What is LoL's New PvE Game Mode, Swarm?

Swarm | Operation: Anima Squad is a deeply replayable, co-op bullet heaven PvE game mode that throws you and your friends into the vibrant world of Anima Squad.

Similar to other bullet heaven games, players control a champion with an auto-firing weapon, maneuvering around the battlefield to take down hordes of enemies. As players progress through the levels and inevitably die (it's part of the genre!), you will discover new augments and weapons that become available in future runs.

The core gameplay loop revolves around running around killing monsters, finding items scattered across the map, building your strength, unlocking permanent upgrades, and strategically spending your currency on power-ups.

With different difficulty levels, replayable maps, and a variety of champion combinations and achievements to unlock, there's always something new to chase. You'll even earn rewards like emotes and titles that you can use across different game modes.

Swarm’s early game eases you in, focusing on eliminating weaker enemies and collecting experience orbs. Once you've gathered enough orbs, you'll be presented with options to level up and significantly boost your power. As you progress and level up more, the fantasy is to experience an ever-growing swarm of projectiles you can unleash.

The first act is narrative-driven, introducing you to bosses, potential allies you can convince to join your cause, and the world's lore through descriptions and simple achievements. Once you complete all four maps, the second phase unlocks: matchmaking.

There will be an Anima Squad hub in the main client, where players can play in a premade party of up to four players. Before entering the queue, players will select their champion and preference of map from those unlocked. Completing all maps in story mode unlocks further levels of difficulty and deeper content!

Playable Champions in Swarm

Swarm features a roster of playable champions, each with a unique kit. These champions wield a powerful auto-attack and two active abilities: a frequently usable attack and a devastating ultimate for clutch moments.

Playable champions include:

Jinx

Seraphine

Leona

Xayah

Illaoi

Yasuo

Briar

Yuumi

Your champions will clash against the fearsome Primordians, twisted creatures driven to eradicate humanity:

Aatrox

Bel’Veth

Rek’Sai

Spires in Swarm Explained

Spires are unique gameplay elements that set Swarm apart from other bullet heavens. These towers, projecting holograms of certain champions, spawn randomly across the map, and players will have to move toward them to activate them.

There are three types of Spires, each requiring different activation methods and offering distinct rewards:

Miss Fortune Spire : Simply approach and activate this Spire for a temporary reward, like an invincible car that you can use to crush your opponents and drive through them. It may also grant buffs such as a short-term attack speed boost.

: Simply approach and activate this Spire for a temporary reward, like an invincible car that you can use to crush your opponents and drive through them. It may also grant buffs such as a short-term attack speed boost. Yuumi Spires : These require teamwork! The entire team must be present to activate a Yuumi Spire, triggering quests like kicking a football into a goal or destroying scattered vases.

: These require teamwork! The entire team must be present to activate a Yuumi Spire, triggering quests like kicking a football into a goal or destroying scattered vases. Bel’Veth Spire: Risky but rewarding, these Spires require only one player to activate. However, unleashing Bel’Veth’s power can be dangerous. You may unleash a reign of meteors, an army of enemies, or even spawn a mini-boss! Success grants a hefty XP and gold for upgrades outside of the game.

Swarm is set to go live on July 17, 2024. Gear up and prepare to defend Final City from the world-ending Primordians!

This exciting launch coincides with the release of Aurora, League of Legends's newest solo laner champion. Though her design and abilities highlight her prey-animal theme, she’s not to be taken lightly! Aurora packs a punch and can easily outmaneuver and burst down unsuspecting enemies.

