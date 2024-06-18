LoL 14.13 Patch Preview, Release Date, Champion & Rune Changes

This article contains information about the 'release-date' of either a movie, game or product. Unless stated explicitly, release dates are speculative & subject to change. See something wrong? Contact us here

LoL Season 14's whirlwind of balance changes continues with Patch 14.13. This update dives into core gameplay systems, revamping runes like Electrocute and Dark Harvest, and fine-tuning champion balance across roles.

The focus is on nerfing champions that use Fated Ashes items, while also sharpening the distinction between Electrocute's early burst and Dark Harvest's stacking power. AD carries will also continue to see adjustments to create a more balanced bot lane!

According to Riot’s official patch schedule, LoL Patch 14.13 is expected to hit live servers on June 26, 2024. It will first arrive on Oceanic servers at 10 AM AEST and gradually roll out to other regions throughout the day.

Here's a quick breakdown of the release times for different regions:

NA : 3 PM PST

: 3 PM PST EUW : 5 AM GMT

: 5 AM GMT EUNE : 3 AM CET

: 3 AM CET Korea: 8 AM KST

LoL 14.13 Early Patch Notes

Riot Phroxzon has revealed the early patch notes for Patch 14.13, which focuses on rune adjustments and champion balance changes.

Two popular Domination keystones, Electrocute and Dark Harvest, are getting reworked. Electrocute is set to become the go-to option for early burst damage champions, helping them snowball their lead, while Dark Harvest may receive a cooldown reduction to better support its "stacking fantasy" playstyle.

The Fated Ashes items themselves are deemed balanced by the dev team, but some champions like Brand and Karthus are overperforming with them. These champions will be nerfed in Patch 14.13.

Credit: Riot Games

Kalista and Varus have been dominating professional play. Patch 14.3 aims to make them less dominant while preserving their core build options. On-hit Varus might get buffed to compete better with the currently stronger lethality build.

Here’s a preview of which champions, runes, and items are set to receive changes in the upcoming LoL Patch 14.13 update:

Champion Buffs

Gangplank

Graves

Lee Sin

Lissandra

Miss Fortune

Orianna

Pantheon

Xayah

Champion Nerfs

Brand

Gragas

Karthus

Kennen

Skarner

Taliyah

Zac

Champion Adjustments

Kalista

Varus

System Adjustments

Dark Harvest

Electrocute

Opportunity

Splash into the fun with the arrival of the Rain Shepherd skin line! Milio and Fizz are getting brand new frog-themed skins, available for 1350 RP each.

That's everything we know so far about the upcoming LoL 14.13 patch update. We'll update this page once more details are released, so stay tuned!

