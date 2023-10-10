LoL 13.20 Patch Notes: MAJOR K'sante rework, jungle changes, and more

As the exhilarating 2023 League of Legends World Championship unfolds, the patch notes for the 13.20 update have been revealed, hot on the heels of the Worlds patch. In preparation for Season 14, this upcoming update will bring a substantial array of changes to the game, including a sweeping rework for K’sante, major adjustments to the jungle, and revisions to starter items.

Targeting several long-standing systems, Patch 13.20 is poised to be a game-altering update. Alongside major K’Sante changes, this League of Legends update ushers in changes for eleven champions. Additionally, four items and eleven runes are set to undergo adjustments.

The overarching objective of these changes seems to be curbing snowballing, a theme underscored by Lead Game Designer Riot Phroxzon on 2 October. So, let's delve into what the League of Legends Patch 13.20 has in store!

When will LoL Patch 13.20 go live?

The upcoming League of Legends Patch 13.20 is scheduled to be released on 11 October 2023. The patch will first be available on Oceanic servers at around 10am AEST, and will gradually be rolled out to other servers throughout the day.

Here is a table of the key release times for Patch 13.20 on different servers:

Server 13.20 release time NA 3 AM PT EUW 5 AM GMT EUNE 3 AM CET Korea 8 AM KST

LoL Patch 13.20 highlights

Patch 13.20 for League of Legends introduces extensive adjustments, particularly focusing on core game elements. Riot aims to reduce the impact of early leads and snowballing, responding to a trend that emerged in the 2023 League season.

click to enlarge + 2 Credit: Riot Games

The update encompasses a broad spectrum of changes, affecting jungle dynamics (Smite and pets), Dragons, Rift Herald, Baron Nashor, all jungle camps, experience gain, death timers, turret gold rewards, minion bounties, and numerous runes.

Notably, the most substantial changes centre around the jungle: camps are tougher, and neutral objectives hold less sway across the game. All dragons will receive a nerf, potentially shifting the long-standing bot lane-centric meta. Furthermore, junglers will exert less influence in the early game as Riot seeks to balance their overall impact.

To curb snowballing, these changes will be implemented in patch 13.20: Decreased death timers, dragon nerfs, and reduced turret plate gold. This is done in order to “decelerate how quickly teams can snowball early leads so that everyone can access other fun parts of the mid to late game like team fighting and objective planning that should have a bigger role in deciding game.” Overall, the game pace is expected to slow down, favouring the rise of scaling picks.

LoL 13.20 patch notes rundown

You can find below a full list of champion changes, snowballing and jungle adjustments, and starter item buffs coming to League of Legends with the 13.20 patch update.

click to enlarge + 2 Credit: Riot Games

Champion changes

Akshan

Q bonus movement speed: 40% ⇒ 20 – 40%

Bel’Veth

P AS after spell cast: 25 – 50%, scales linear by level ⇒ 20 – 40%, scales using stat progression multiplier

E Damage reduction: 70% ⇒ 42 – 70%

Damage can now crit Damage: 8-16 (+6% AD) ⇒ 7-11 (+8% AD)

On-hit damage: 6% ⇒ 8%

R True form out of combat MS: 25 – 75 ⇒ 10 – 80

R Remora health: 40 – 60% ⇒ 20 – 70%

Galio

W cooldown: 18 – 16 seconds ⇒ 18 – 14 seconds

W passive Shield timer: 12 seconds ⇒ 12 – 8 seconds (scales with level 1, 6, 11)

Jinx

HP per level: 100 ⇒ 105

Passive: 25% bonus AS on kill can stack again

R CD: 75 – 55 seconds ⇒ 70 – 50 seconds

R minimum damage: 30 – 60 (+15% bonus AD) ⇒ 32.5 – 62.5 (+16.5% bonus AD)

R maximum damage: 300 – 600 (+150% bonus AD) ⇒ 325 – 625 (+165% bonus AD)

K’Sante

Base health: 610 ⇒ 570

Health growth: 108 ⇒ 570

Armour growth: 4.7 ⇒ 5.2

Passive mark no longer scales with 20% bonus resists during R

Q base damage: 50 – 150 ⇒ 30 – 150

RQ cooldown reduction: 1 second ⇒ 25%

R wall damage damage: 150 – 350 + 20% AD ⇒ 70 – 150 + 100% AP

R bonus AD: 5 + 32.5% bonus resists ⇒ 15 – 45 + 25% bonus resists

R omnivamp: 10% + 0.75% per 100 bonus HP ⇒ 10% – 20%

R now grants 25% – 45% bonus attack speed

R health: 55% max HP ⇒ 65%

R knockback distance: 350 ⇒ 300

RW damage reduction: 30% + 1.2% per 100 bHP + 12% bonus resists ⇒ 50% – 75% based on lvl

RW now reduces cooldown: 24 – 16 seconds ⇒ 18 – 12 seconds

R non-wall damage damage: 35 – 105 + 20% AD ⇒ 70 – 150 + 100% AP

R wall damage damage: 150 – 350 + 20% AD ⇒ 70 – 150 + 100% AP

R bonus AD: 5 + 32.5% bonus resists ⇒ 15 – 45 + 25% bonus resists

R omnivamp: 10% + 0.75% per 100 bonus HP ⇒ 10% – 20%

R now grants 25% – 45% bonus attack speed

R health: 55% max HP ⇒ 65%

R AP ratio: 100% ⇒ 65%

Kai’Sa

Base armour: 28 ⇒ 25

Milio

Passive: Burn now always considered Milio’s damage; does not steal kill credit. Enables Chemtech Putrifier through allies.

E recharge timer: 18 – 14 seconds ⇒ 17 – 13 seconds

E shield: 60 – 160 ⇒ 60 – 180

R healing AP ratio: 30% ⇒ 40% ⇒ 50%

Morgana

W AP ratio: +14% ⇒ +17%

W Monster Damage Modifier: 155% ⇒ 165%

E Cooldown: 24-16 seconds ⇒ 26-16 seconds

R Movement Speed: 5-55% towards enemies ⇒ 10-60% in all directions

R Stun duration: 1.5 seconds at all ranks ⇒ 1.5/1.75/2 seconds

R Damage: 150 – 300 (+70% AP) ⇒ 175 – 325 (+ 80% AP)

Quinn

Base health: 603 ⇒ 565

Movement speed: 335 ⇒ 330

AD growth: 2.4 ⇒ 2.7

Zed

W cooldown: 20 – 14 seconds ⇒ 20 – 17

Ziggs

Q explosion hitbox: 150 ⇒ 180

Snowballing adjustments

Death Timer changes

Level 1 Death Timer: 6 seconds ; 6 seconds (unchanged)

Level 2 Death Timer: 8 seconds ; 6 seconds

Level 3 Death Timer: 10 seconds ; 8 seconds

Level 4 Death Timer: 12 seconds ; 8 seconds

Level 5 Death Timer: 14 seconds ; 10 seconds

Level 6 Death Timer: 16 seconds ; 12 seconds

Level 7 Death Timer: 21 seconds ; 16 seconds

Level 8 Death Timer: 27.5 seconds ; 21 seconds

Level 9 Death Timer: 30 seconds ; 26 seconds

Dragon stat nerfs

Cloud Drake : 7% slow resistance and out-of-combat movement speed ; 5% slow resistance and out-of-combat movement speed

: 7% slow resistance and out-of-combat movement speed ; 5% slow resistance and out-of-combat movement speed Hextech Drake : 7.5 ability haste and 7.5% bonus attack speed ; 5 ability haste and 5% bonus attack speed

: 7.5 ability haste and 7.5% bonus attack speed ; 5 ability haste and 5% bonus attack speed Infernal Drake : 5% attack damage and ability power ; 3% attack damage and ability power

: 5% attack damage and ability power ; 3% attack damage and ability power Mountain Drake : 8% bonus armor and magic resistance ; 5% bonus armor and magic resistance

: 8% bonus armor and magic resistance ; 5% bonus armor and magic resistance Ocean Drake: restore 2.5% missing health every 5 seconds ; restore 2% missing health every 5 seconds

Dragon soul nerfs

Cloud Drake : 15% bonus movement speed ; 20% bonus movement speed

: 15% bonus movement speed ; 20% bonus movement speed Hextech Drake : 40% base slow (30% for ranged champions) ; 45% base slow (35% for ranged champions)

: 40% base slow (30% for ranged champions) ; 45% base slow (35% for ranged champions) Infernal Drake : 80 base adaptive damage for explosion ; 100 base adaptive damage for explosion

: 80 base adaptive damage for explosion ; 100 base adaptive damage for explosion Mountain Drake : 180 base shield after not taking damage for 5 seconds ; 220 base shield after not taking damage for 5 seconds

: 180 base shield after not taking damage for 5 seconds ; 220 base shield after not taking damage for 5 seconds Ocean Drake: 130 base heal, 80 base mana regeneration ; 150 base heal, 100 base mana regeneration

Rift Herald

Local Gold Given: 200 ; 100

Baron Nashor

Base Health: 12600 ; 15000

Turret plating

Gold per Plate: 175 ; 125

Jungle adjustments

Smite

Damage to Champions/Pets : 20-160 (levels 1-18) ; 40 at all levels

: 20-160 (levels 1-18) ; 40 at all levels Close Only Counts in Horseshoes, Hand Grenades, and Epic Smites : Smite now has 350 units of targeting forgiveness against Epic Monsters. This means if your cursor is near their model but not on top of another target it will act as though you are targeting them.

: Smite now has 350 units of targeting forgiveness against Epic Monsters. This means if your cursor is near their model but not on top of another target it will act as though you are targeting them. Damage Type : Spell ; Proc (Note: this means that Smite will no longer trigger on-spell effects like DemonicEmbrace, similar to Ignite)

: Spell ; Proc (Note: this means that Smite will no longer trigger on-spell effects like DemonicEmbrace, similar to Ignite) Primal Smite AoE Damage when Smiting Monsters: 50% of Smite's damage ; 100% of Smite's damage

Jungle companion upgrades

All Primal Smites : Junglers with Primal Smite no longer take 20% less damage from epic monsters when two or more allies are nearby

: Junglers with Primal Smite no longer take 20% less damage from epic monsters when two or more allies are nearby Gustwalker Movement Speed : While in a brush, gain 45% bonus movement speed, decaying over 2 seconds after leaving the brush. Killing a large monster increases this effect to 60% for 2 seconds; While in a brush, gain 30% bonus movement speed, decaying over 2 seconds after leaving the brush. Killing a large monster increases this effect to 45% for 2 seconds

: While in a brush, gain 45% bonus movement speed, decaying over 2 seconds after leaving the brush. Killing a large monster increases this effect to 60% for 2 seconds; While in a brush, gain 30% bonus movement speed, decaying over 2 seconds after leaving the brush. Killing a large monster increases this effect to 45% for 2 seconds Mosstomper Shield : 60-281 (levels 1-18) ; 180-300 (levels 10-18)Mosstomper Tenacity and Slow Resist: Mosstomper will no longer grant the user tenacity or slow resistance

: 60-281 (levels 1-18) ; 180-300 (levels 10-18)Mosstomper Tenacity and Slow Resist: Mosstomper will no longer grant the user tenacity or slow resistance Scorchclaw Damage Type Requirement: Any damage ; Attacks and Spells (Note: this means that Smite will no longer trigger Scorchclaw's slow and burn)

Normal camp health changes

Blue Sentinel Health : 2300-4600 (levels 1-11) ; 2300-6210 (levels 1-18)

: 2300-4600 (levels 1-11) ; 2300-6210 (levels 1-18) Red Brambleback Health : 2300-4600 (levels 1-11) ; 2300-6210 (levels 1-18)

: 2300-4600 (levels 1-11) ; 2300-6210 (levels 1-18) Sir Gromp Health : 2050-4100 (levels 1-11) ; 2050-4817.5 (levels 1-18)

: 2050-4100 (levels 1-11) ; 2050-4817.5 (levels 1-18) Crimson Raptor Health : 1100-2585 (levels 1-11)1200-2820 (levels 1-18)

: 1100-2585 (levels 1-11)1200-2820 (levels 1-18) Raptors Health : 500-1000 (levels 1-11) ; 500-1175 (levels 1-18)

: 500-1000 (levels 1-11) ; 500-1175 (levels 1-18) Greater Murk Wolf Health : 1600-3200 (levels 1-11) ; 3760 (levels 1-18)

: 1600-3200 (levels 1-11) ; 3760 (levels 1-18) Murk Wolves Health : 630-1260 (levels 1-11) ; 630-1480.5 (levels 1-18)

: 630-1260 (levels 1-11) ; 630-1480.5 (levels 1-18) Ancient Krug Health : 1350-2700 (levels 1-11) ; 1350-3172.5 (levels 1-18)

: 1350-2700 (levels 1-11) ; 1350-3172.5 (levels 1-18) Krug Health : 650-1300 (levels 1-11) ; 650-1527.5 (levels 1-18)

: 650-1300 (levels 1-11) ; 650-1527.5 (levels 1-18) Mini Krugs Health: 60-105 (levels 1-11) ; 60-141 (levels 1-18)

Starter item buffs

One at a Time: All champions may now only buy one Doran's item

Doran's Blade

Attack Damage: 8 ; 10

Health: 80 ; 100

Doran's Ring

Ability Power: 15 ; 18

Health: 70 ; 90

Doran's Shield

Health: 80 ; 110

Regeneration when Damage: 0-40 health over 8 seconds ; 0-45 over 8 seconds (Note: maximum is unchanged at 25% remaining health)

Dark Seal

Stack Friendly: Dark Seal is not unique with other Doran's items, so feel free to pick both up

Health: 40 ; 50

Relic Shield

Ability Power: 5 ; 7

Health: 30 ; 50

Steel Shoulderguards

Attack Damage: 3 ; 4

Health: 30 ; 50

Spectral Sickle

Attack Damage: 5 ; 6

Health: 10 ; 25

Spellthief's Edge

Ability Power: 8 ; 10

Health: 10 ; 25

LoL 13.20 upcoming skins

Here's a list of all skins coming out in the League of Legends 13.20 update:

Worlds 2023 Renekton

Redeemed Star Guardian Rakan

Redeemed Star Guardian Xayah

Coven Nami

Coven Nilah

Coven Akali

Coven Elise

Old God Mordekaiser

Prestige Coven Akali

Neo PAX Jax

Coven Syndra has been delayed to the next patch

That's it for the League of Legends 13.20 patch notes rundown. If you're interested in reading the full 13.20 patch notes, check out the official Riot Games page here. GLHF on the Rift!