Is LoL Aurora on PBE?

The League of Legends community is gearing up for the PBE release of the newest champion, Aurora, eager to hop onto the Rift and channel the untapped power of the spirit realm.

Aurora is a solo laner that’s designed to be a skirmisher mage. Through Aurora, the LoL dev team wanted to deliver an approachable solo lane champion and bring diversity to LoL's champion roster through the representation of autism. The care and passion poured into her design and kit over the past six years is evident!

Is Aurora on LoL PBE?

After a six-year journey, Aurora takes center stage, bringing her unique spell kit and the magic of the spirit realm to the Rift. The "Witch Between Worlds," Aurora, hits PBE servers on June 25, 2024. Get a first look at her abilities and prepare to outmaneuver your opponents!

Due to the extended three-week Patch 14.13, Aurora's official release is scheduled for July 17, 2024, alongside the exciting new summer game mode, Anima Squad.

How to Install the LoL PBE client?

A great way to stay ahead of the curve and potentially ahead of the emerging meta is to utilize the League of Legends PBE—a server separate from the live servers, giving players a chance to test and experience new patches before their official launch.

Credit: Riot Games

Firstly, in order to qualify for the PBE, your account must meet specific requirements:

No history of bans or chat restrictions

Honor Level Three or higher

To sign up for a PBE account, follow these steps:

Visit the PBE signup page and log in to your Riot Games account

Make sure that “PBE” is selected as your preferred client

If your account is eligible, proceed with the PBE account-making process

A new client must be installed as the PBE server operates independently from the League of Legends live game.

When the installer has finished downloading, click Install and the client should appear on your desktop.

Click on the new software and log into your Riot account.

Before you dive in, be sure to switch to the "PBE server" using the arrow next to the "play" button.

