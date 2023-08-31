Is Briar on LoL PBE?

The upcoming new “living weapon” jungle champion, Briar, is making waves in the League of Legends community. Riot Games has been teasing Briar through eerie teasers in the client, where the resounding clanging of her pillory against prison bars echoes ominously. Shortly after, her champion trailer was released, revealing her escape from confinement, as she hungers for a new “best friend”... or her next meal.

Briar’s gameplay revolves heavily around “giving up control” as she enters a frenzied state of insatiable hunger, tunnelling onto her enemies until one of them meets their demise. If you're eager to explore her unique kit and experiment with builds prior to her official release, read on to discover whether Briar is available on PBE.

Is Brair on League of Legends PBE?

After several tense weeks of leaks and speculation, the official champion trailer for Briar was recently released. Following this, the hungriest champion on the Rift, Briar, has at last become playable on the League of Legends PBE.

click to enlarge + 2 Credit: Riot Games

From 31 August onwards, Briar will be available on LoL PBE. Get a first taste of what Briar will bring to the table, ensuring your dominance over the competition once she receives her official launch!

How to install the League of Legends PBE client?

Looking to terrorise the Rift with Briar but not too sure how to access League of Legends’s PBE (Public Beta Environment)? We’ve got you covered!

A great way to stay ahead of the curve, and potentially ahead of the emerging meta, involves utilising the League of Legends PBE — a sever separate from the live servers, allowing players to test and experience new patches before their official launch.

click to enlarge + 2 Credit: Riot Games

Firstly, in order to qualify for the PBE, your account must meet certain requirements:

No history of bans or chat restrictions

Honor Level Three or higher

To sign up for a PBE account, follow these steps:

Visit the PBE signup page and log in to your Riot Games account

Make sure that “PBE” is selected as your preferred client

If your account is eligible, proceed with the PBE account-making process

As the PBE server operates independently from the League of Legends live game, a new client must be installed.

When the installer has finished downloading, click Install and the client should appear on your desktop.

Click on the new software and log into your Riot account.

Before you dive in, be sure to switch to the "PBE server" using the arrow next to the "play" button.