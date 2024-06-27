Ranking All Anima Squad Skins in League of Legends

In this article, we will rank all the League of Legends Anima Squad skins. Anima Squad is a group of elite warriors in League of Legends, with our beloved champions possessing incredible animal-like powers.

The squad is led by Battle Bunny Riven, a popular skin for top lane mains. This skin transforms Riven into an adorable character dressed in an elegant black bunny costume.

All League of Legends Anima Squad Skins

Below are the rankings of all the League of Legends Anima Squad skins, from least to most preferred:

League of Legends Anima Squad Skins Ranked 1- Battle Bunny Riven 2- Battle Wolf Sylas 3- Battle Bunny Miss Fortune 4- Admiral Battle Bunny Miss Fortune (Mythic Variant) 5- Battle Bat Vayne 6- Battle Bunny Prime Riven 7- Battle Cat Jinx 8- Battle Dove Seraphine 9- Primordian Aatrox 10- Prestige Cyber Cat Yuumi 11- Prestige Battle Lion Leona 12- Battle Bat Xayah 13- Battle Bear Illaoi 14- Battle Bunny Aurora 15- Battle Wolf Yasuo 16- Primordian Bel’Veth 17- Primordian Briar 18- Primordian Rek’Sai

Ancient Animals

Anima Squad Ancient Animals Skins 1- Battle Wolf Sylas 2- Primordian Bel’Veth 3- Primordian Rek’Sai 4- Primordian Briar 5- Battle Bat Vayne 6- Battle Bear Illaoi

One of the first Anima Squad skins to be made available was Battle Wolf Sylas. The champion has a wild appearance due to the skin's light grey color scheme and wolf-like ears. Battle Wolf Sylas has beautiful splash art, but the in-game skin is even more striking because of its distinct yellow and purple chains.

Battle Wolf Sylas

If Sylas doesn't wear a mask and uses his ultimate, Hijack, it can be difficult to tell that he is a wolf from a distance. We think that this skin line would be better served by other male champions who are more strongly linked with wolves, like Sett or Warwick.

Superpowered Skins

Anima Squad Superpowered Skins 1- Battle Bunny Riven 2- Battle Bunny Prime Riven 3- Battle Cat Jinx 4- Primordian Aatrox 5- Prestige Battle Lion Leona 6- Battle Wolf Yasuo

Years after its first release, a new version of the classic Battle Bunny Riven skin has been unveiled. The original attractive black suit and stockings of the Battle Bunny Prime Riven skin have been replaced with a white and blue battle costume that is reminiscent of Judy Hopps from Zootopia.

Credit: Anima Squad Skins in League of Legends Battle Bunny Riven

Fans of Riven will undoubtedly love the updated skin, which features vivid orange particle effects that go well with her enormous carrot broadsword.

Serving Humanity

Anima Squad Serving Humanity Skins 1- Battle Bunny Miss Fortune 2- Admiral Battle Bunny Miss Fortune (Mythic Variant) 3- Battle Dove Seraphine 4- Prestige Cyber Cat Yuumi 5- Battle Bat Xayah 6- Battle Bunny Aurora

The best Anima Squad skin that can be obtained with Riot Points is the Battle Bunny Miss Fortune skin.

The skin has a silver and purple color scheme that highlights the bounty hunter wearing thigh-high stockings, a metallic jacket that hangs over the shoulder, and robust boots. For enthusiasts of special effects, Miss Fortune leaves beautiful little footprints behind her.

Battle Bunny Miss Fortune

The dance routine of Battle Bunny Miss Fortune, which draws inspiration from Suzuki Kenta's Subaru Duck Dance cartoon, enhances its allure.

Admiral Battle Bunny Miss Fortune is a Mythic Variant of the popular Battle Bunny Miss Fortune skin that Riot Games released in 2024.

This updated version raises the bar for Miss Fortune's rabbit persona. Battle Bunny, Admiral Miss Fortune transforms her cutesy appearance into a more assertive one.

