5 Least Used Characters in Honkai: Star Rail

Honkai: Star Rail boasts over 50 playable characters, but not all are equally important. Some characters are more worthy of your investment than others.

Since it officially dropped for iOS, Android, and Microsoft Windows in April 2023, the role-playing gacha video game has released several new patches that have introduced additional characters.

But despite having several cool characters, players know who is worth obtaining and who can be skipped.

The characters can be upgraded by leveling up their Light Cones and gears, but some are effortlessly strong and useful.

Table of Contents Herta

Trailblazer

Qingque

Hook

Sampo

So, here are the five least used characters in Honkai: Star Rail.

Herta

Herta is Member #83 of the Genius Society and the master of Herta Space Station, where she appears as a puppet she modeled after her young self.

Credit: miHoYo / HoYoverse | License: fair use for promotional, commentary and news purposes

She works with Screwllum, Ruan Mei, and Stephen Lloyd to create the Simulated Universe to investigate the mysterious nature of Aeons.

However, though she is one of the first free characters, many choose March 7th over her.

Though they have the same ability to freeze enemies, March 7th serves as an initial defense until the players have pulled a better shield character.

Herta is great for follow-up attacks. However, gamers may get tired of her voice lines if they use her.

Trailblazer

As the playable main protagonist of Honkai: Star Trail, the Trailblazer offers unique flexibility that puts her between a Hunt and an Erudition character.

Credit: miHoYo / HoYoverse | License: fair use for promotional, commentary and news purposes

She can attack more than one target and possesses Physical and Fire elements.

However, her attacks are less strong than Sushang's, so players have to build her character over the Physical Trailblazer to create greater damage.

Qingque

Qingque is an average Diviner of the Divination Commission on the Xianzhou Luofu.

Credit: miHoYo / HoYoverse | License: fair use for promotional, commentary and news purposes

She, too, is a librarian, known for never slacking off when it comes to “slacking off,” which led to her being demoted to a door guardian.

As one of the only Quantum characters in Honkai: Star Trail, she will undoubtedly be an essential addition for players who still need to get Seele.

However, her strength relies on random chance, so she cannot do consistent damage even if she comes out extra strong when she strikes.

Hook

Hook is a self-proclaimed boss of The Moles adventure squad and Fersman’s adopted daughter.

Credit: miHoYo / HoYoverse | License: fair use for promotional, commentary and news purposes

As an adventurer, she sees life as an opportunity for freedom and countless adventures.

Though she can create decent damage as a fire character, others choose better damage dealers and support characters like Asta, especially since the latter is free.

Sampo

Where there is money to be earned, expect Sampo to be there.

Credit: miHoYo / HoYoverse | License: fair use for promotional, commentary and news purposes

As an eloquent salesman, this playable character possesses unique knowledge that makes him easily approachable when someone needs help.

However, he, too, can be deceived, and nobody would like to be his customer, as he wouldn’t mind turning them into commodities if the price was right.

Though Sampo is a great comic relief in the game, he is unreliable.

Sure, he can wield Wind damage to multiple targets to slow them down, but he cannot significantly change the pace of the battle.

So, it may be better to spend the resources building someone else.

Though these characters are some of the least favorites, they still have the chance to improve. Who knows, the next updates may make them even better.

