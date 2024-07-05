Genshin Impact Natlan Teaser Reveals Three New Characters

The recent Genshin Impact Version 4.8 Livestream Special Program announced a ton of new content for the upcoming update. This included new skins for Nilou and Kiara and some Echo changes to Imaginarium Theatre, among other additions. However, the true showstopper came at the very end as Travelers were treated to a new fiery glimpse into Natlan, the upcoming Pyro region.

Scheduled for a full release in Version 5.0, this Special Program concluded with yet another sneak peek at the Land of Pyro, Natlan. In the teaser, we got to see three brand new Natlan characters, all of whom had a special way of getting around the Land of Pyro’s hazardous terrain.

New Natlan Teaser Shows New Characters

The 4.8 livestream gave players a glimpse into what's to come in Version 5.0 with a new Natlan teaser. While clocking in at just over a minute, it was a visual feast for all the Travelers out there.

The teaser took viewers on a rather breathtaking tour of the upcoming Pyron nation through various landscapes unlike anything seen before in Teyvat. There were meadows of flowers that took us to crystal-clear rivers full of multiple creatures which might be some new enemies, but remains unclear.

Credit: HoYoverse Natlan characters and enemies

However, the panoramic view capped things off, revealing how truly majestic the new area is as mountains dominated the horizon. Moreover, this panorama revealed a massive flame in the centre which might be a source of all power for the new city.

Never mind the beauty of the new region, the true stars of the teaser were the three new playable characters.

The first one to burst onto the scene was an adorable Geo Polearm user. This upcoming female character used a massive Beyblade-like drill to move around, but it can also be used for offense. This particular vehicle can come in handy to overcome all the cliffs spread throughout the region and possibly mine resources.

Credit: HoYoverse

The next in line was a female Hydro character, who is even deeper shadowed in the mystery of this Natlan teaser. She is seen fishing and later surfing on a small, floating, mechanical shark. This allowed her to move swiftly across the water, and leaks put her in a five-star Hydro catalyst list and perhaps a main DPS unit.

Rounding out the teaser was a male Dendro character, wielding a Claymore. He was using devices to soar through the air with a whole new combat mechanic, but there isn’t much known about him. Speculations suggest he will be a playable 5-star character in Version 5.0 once Natlan arrives.

In addition to new characters, there were three new humanoid enemies of Natlan shown in the teaser.

For a deeper dive into the characters set to arrive with Natlan, check out our "13 Natlan Characters Leaked" piece here!