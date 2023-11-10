FM24 wonderkid right-backs

Released on 6 November 2023, Football Manager 2024 is again the focus of FM enthusiasts who would like to know more about the game, especially the players. In one of our previous guides, we highlighted the best bargain players in FM24. In this one, we present you Football Manager 2024 wonderkid right-backs.

If you’re searching for more young talents, there is a list of Football Manager 2024 wonderkids. Best scouts in FM24 are available and at your disposal, but why spend money and time when you have us to cover the wonderkid right-backs in Football Manager 2024?

FM24 right-back wonderkids

Wonderkids are young football players with outstanding talent, normally 19 years old or younger, and are rated on a scale of 1-200 based on their current ability (CA) and potential ability (PA).

You should know that a player's current ability can change during their career, while potential ability is fixed at the time of creation and represents the player's maximum possible ability.

Take a look at the Football Manager 2024 wonderkid right-backs list.

Iván Fresneda

PA Range: 150-180

Iván Fresneda had a strong first season at senior level at Valladolid, which attracted a lot of big clubs. Sporting Lisbon was the quickest to grab the 18-year-old and slap a release clause of around £80m on Fresneda.

Ivan Fresneda in FM24

Fresneda is already solid defensively, thanks to his tackling (14) and marking (14), but what is most satisfying is the fact that his mental attributes are all in double digits. There are a bunch of 14s, such as anticipation, concentration, and work rate, while Fresneda’s pace (15) and balance (16) make him special.

Rico Lewis

PA: 167

Rico can cover multiple positions on the field, and Pep Guardiola already used him at DM and MC at Manchester City, but Lewis is natural at DR and WBR.

Rico Lewis in FM24

Talking about mentality and mental attributes, Rico Lewis is a monster! Although his technical attributes are average (he’s only 18), Lewis’ mental traits include 17 determination, 16 bravery, 15 aggression, 15 positioning, and 15 work rate. Mix that with 14 acceleration, 16 agility, and 14 stamina, and you have one of the Football Manager 2024 wonderkid right-backs.

Michael Kayode

PA Range: 150-180

Kayode was also featured on our Football Manager 2024 Italian wonderkids list. He is one of the most exciting right-backs in FM, and his attributes talk for him.

Michael Kayode in FM24

Fiorentina’s full-back has strong physical attributes, such as acceleration (15), natural fitness (15), agility (14), balance (14), pace (14), and stamina (14). Kayode (19) will become even faster and stronger with the years, while we can’t ignore his work rate (15).

Nathan Patterson

PA: 162

According to FM, 21-year-olds can also be considered as wonderkids, so Nathan Patterson made this Football Manager 2024 wonderkid right-backs list. The Scottish international can be useful in both attack and defence, thanks to his crossing (14) and tackling (13).

However, Patterson’s physical traits are the strongest part of his game. Stamina 17, pace 15, acceleration 15, and natural fitness 14 are more than enough for Everton’s RB to run up and down for the entire 90 minutes.

Malo Gusto

PA Range: 140-170

Malo Gusto joined Chelsea’s revolution and he already showed he can do the job when captain Reece James is unavailable. Another right-back with fantastic physical traits, Gusto has the potential to be unstoppable.

Similarly to Patterson, Gusto can be more than useful in both attack and defence. Crossing 14, work rate 15, determination 14, and off the ball 14 are all good, but acceleration 16, pace 16, stamina 15, and natural fitness 15 are what separates him from regular right-backs.

More FM24 wonderkid right-backs

# Player Name Club Nation 1 Tino Livramento Newcastle United England 2 Héctor Fort Barcelona Spain 3 Antoine Mendy OGC Nice France 4 Martim Fernandes Porto Portugal 5 Agustin Giay San Lorenzo Argentina 6 Sael Kumbedi OL Italy 7 Filippo Missori Sassuolo Italy 8 Vinicius Tobias Shakhtar Donetsk Brazil 9 Max Johnston Sturm Graz England 10 Reuell Walters Arsenal England

