Football Manager enthusiasts worldwide are eagerly anticipating the newest version of the game, which is scheduled to be released in a week. To ensure that our users have the best possible experience, we have prepared a series of guides that detail the top players for each position. This guide will highlight the best left wingers to sign in Football Manager 2024.
Please note that we have not included the most exceptional left wingers in the world in this list. Instead, we have selected players who offer the best combination of price, rating, potential, and age. As a result, you will not find names like Kylian Mbappé, Vinícius Júnior, or Khvicha Kvaratskhelia on this list.
Best left wingers to sign in Football Manager 2024
Just like for the best right wingers to sign in Football Manager 2024, the most important attributes for left wingers are acceleration, crossing, and dribbling. You will also want solid mental attributes and of course, finishing!
Mikel Oyarzábal
Acceleration: 12
Crossing: 12
Dribbling: 15
Oyarzábal is the most complete player on this list. He doesn’t have even one single-digit attribute! A £64m release clause can be a problem, but you could snap him for around £50m. Just look at those attributes – he’s unbelievable.
Kaoru Mitoma
Acceleration: 17
Crossing: 11
Dribbling: 18
MItoma is available for a little over £50m, and is surely one of the best left wingers to sign in Football Manager 2024. Pace (16), Flair (16), First Touch (15), Concentration (15), and Teamwork (15) are just some of Mitoma’s greatest attributes.
Rafa
Acceleration: 18
Crossing: 11
Dribbling: 16
Rafa has an outstanding speed and will glide past defenders with ease. For £27m, you’ll get an experienced player who can cover AMC and AMR, as well. Rafa’s best attributes include Flair (19), Off the Ball (17), Agility (18), Pace (17), Balance (15), First Touch (15), Technique (15), and Vision (15).
Galeno
Acceleration: 18
Crossing: 11
Dribbling: 16
Another speedy winger to torment opposing backs, Galeno can be yours for £20m. He has strong physical traits, such as Natural Fitness (18), Pace (18), Stamina (16), and Agility (16). Galeno is a 25-year-old and can cover both winger positions.
Gerard Deulofeu
Acceleration: 14
Crossing: 14
Dribbling: 16
Deulofeu spent the last season on the sideline due to an injury, but he is the cheapest of all five highlighted players on the list. Also, he is quite experienced, having played in both La Liga and Premier League. Deulofeu has an excellent Technique (17), Flair (17), First Touch (16), Off the Ball (15), and Agility (15).
More left wingers to sign in FM24
|Player Name
|Club
|Acceleration
|Crossing
|Dribbling
|Bruma
|Braga
|16
|12
|18
|Amine Harit
|Marseille
|15
|11
|17
|Themba Zwane
|Sundowns
|15
|13
|17
|Diego Perotti
|Free Agent
|11
|15
|17
|Javairo Dilrosun
|Feyenoord
|16
|15
|17
|Musa Barrow
|Al-Taawoun
|15
|14
|14
|Oussama Idrissi
|Pachuca
|14
|14
|15
|Uriel Antuna
|Cruz Azul
|16
|13
|14
|Brian Lozano
|Atlas
|15
|13
|14
|André Franco
|FC Porto
|13
|14
|15
|Jan-Niklas Beste
|FC Heidenheim
|14
|15
|12
|Rochinha
|Al-Markhiya
|13
|14
|16
|Shoya Nakajima
|Urawa Red Diamonds
|15
|13
|15
|Marcelo Allende
|Sundowns
|15
|14
|14
|Gianluca Prestianni
|Vélez Sarsfield
|13
|11
|14
