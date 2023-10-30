Football Manager enthusiasts worldwide are eagerly anticipating the newest version of the game, which is scheduled to be released in a week. To ensure that our users have the best possible experience, we have prepared a series of guides that detail the top players for each position. This guide will highlight the best left wingers to sign in Football Manager 2024.

Please note that we have not included the most exceptional left wingers in the world in this list. Instead, we have selected players who offer the best combination of price, rating, potential, and age. As a result, you will not find names like Kylian Mbappé, Vinícius Júnior, or Khvicha Kvaratskhelia on this list.

Best left wingers to sign in Football Manager 2024

Just like for the best right wingers to sign in Football Manager 2024, the most important attributes for left wingers are acceleration, crossing, and dribbling. You will also want solid mental attributes and of course, finishing!

Mikel Oyarzábal

Acceleration: 12

Crossing: 12

Dribbling: 15

Mikel Oyarzábal in FM24

Oyarzábal is the most complete player on this list. He doesn’t have even one single-digit attribute! A £64m release clause can be a problem, but you could snap him for around £50m. Just look at those attributes – he’s unbelievable.

Kaoru Mitoma

Acceleration: 17

Crossing: 11

Dribbling: 18

Kaoru Mitoma in FM24

MItoma is available for a little over £50m, and is surely one of the best left wingers to sign in Football Manager 2024. Pace (16), Flair (16), First Touch (15), Concentration (15), and Teamwork (15) are just some of Mitoma’s greatest attributes.

Rafa

Acceleration: 18

Crossing: 11

Dribbling: 16

Rafa in FM24

Rafa has an outstanding speed and will glide past defenders with ease. For £27m, you’ll get an experienced player who can cover AMC and AMR, as well. Rafa’s best attributes include Flair (19), Off the Ball (17), Agility (18), Pace (17), Balance (15), First Touch (15), Technique (15), and Vision (15).

Galeno

Acceleration: 18

Crossing: 11

Dribbling: 16

Another speedy winger to torment opposing backs, Galeno can be yours for £20m. He has strong physical traits, such as Natural Fitness (18), Pace (18), Stamina (16), and Agility (16). Galeno is a 25-year-old and can cover both winger positions.

Gerard Deulofeu

Acceleration: 14

Crossing: 14

Dribbling: 16

Deulofeu spent the last season on the sideline due to an injury, but he is the cheapest of all five highlighted players on the list. Also, he is quite experienced, having played in both La Liga and Premier League. Deulofeu has an excellent Technique (17), Flair (17), First Touch (16), Off the Ball (15), and Agility (15).

More left wingers to sign in FM24

Player Name Club Acceleration Crossing Dribbling Bruma Braga 16 12 18 Amine Harit Marseille 15 11 17 Themba Zwane Sundowns 15 13 17 Diego Perotti Free Agent 11 15 17 Javairo Dilrosun Feyenoord 16 15 17 Musa Barrow Al-Taawoun 15 14 14 Oussama Idrissi Pachuca 14 14 15 Uriel Antuna Cruz Azul 16 13 14 Brian Lozano Atlas 15 13 14 André Franco FC Porto 13 14 15 Jan-Niklas Beste FC Heidenheim 14 15 12 Rochinha Al-Markhiya 13 14 16 Shoya Nakajima Urawa Red Diamonds 15 13 15 Marcelo Allende Sundowns 15 14 14 Gianluca Prestianni Vélez Sarsfield 13 11 14

