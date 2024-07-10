UFL Face Scanned Stars on Show in EURO 2024 Clash

EURO 2024 has reached the penultimate knockout stage as England and the Netherlands clash in the semi-finals of the competition, with the winner facing Spain in the final.

Whilst this is exciting for football fans, UFL has released the fans scans of two Premier League stars who will be playing in the match, with their in-game facial imagery a great resemblance to the players in real life!

UFL Showcases Face Scans for EURO 2024 Stars

UFL is the latest free football game to be released for consoles, PCs, and other platforms. With the backing of Cristiano Ronaldo, fans have been desperate to get their hands on the game.

Developers have been working tirelessly to provide a game that gives EA a run for their money, and both Bukayo Saka and Virgil van Dijk have been showcased in-game, and their likeness is uncanny.

Ahead of tonight's clash between England and the Netherlands, both Premier League stars have had their face scans revealed, and both look amazing in-game.

UFL Saka & van Dijk

Virgil van Dijk is considered one of the best defenders in world football, and using the Dutchman in UFL is super fun—and even more exciting when he looks just like him.

Bukayo Saka has been a standout star for Arsenal for several years and a promising talent for many years to come. While he is shining for England at EURO 2024, his likeness is second to none.

The excitement continues to build for UFL, and for those wanting a 'fair-to-play' football game, hopefully, these images of Bukayo Saka and Virgil van Dijk will give you an extra sense of eagerness to try it out when it is released.

What do you think of the in-game imagery for Saka and van Dijk? Let us know in the comments below.

