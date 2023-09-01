FIFA 23: Rice v Mount Showdown SBC Cheapest Solutions

EA FC 24 is just moments away but FIFA 23 is still in full force with showdowns making a return to the FIFA 23 scene!

With pitch notes and deep dives for FC 24 on Ultimate Team, Clubs, Career Mode, and Gameplay, FIFA fans are excited to transfer over to FC 24! Currently we have leaks on EA FC 24 ratings from 50-41, 40-31, 30-21, 20-11, and 10-1.

But for now we will focus on the latest FIFA 23 promo that has made its return for the 2023/24 season!

What is FIFA 23 Showdowns?

FIFA 23 Showdown cards have maintained their presence in Ultimate Team for numerous years and is keeping the hype going for FIFA 23.

Traditionally introduced through Squad Building Challenges (SBCs), one player from each participating team in a significant real-world showdown will be selected to represent their respective sides. These chosen players will receive an enhanced version of their base card.

Furthermore, these boosted cards stand to gain further improvements contingent on the outcome of the actual match. Should the player from the victorious team emerge triumphant, they will enjoy a +2 overall rating upgrade. Conversely, the player from the defeated team will see no alteration in their card rating.

In the event that the game culminates in a draw, both players will experience a modest but meaningful +1 overall rating upgrade.

Rice v Mount Showdown

Declan Rice and Mason Mount join the latest FIFA 23 promo with their new transferred cards!

Both are be 97-rated in FIFA 23 with some insane stats! All eyes now go to Arsenal v Manchester United with the stakes rising on who will earn their team this special card!

Declan Rice (97 OVR)

Declan Rice

Team Rating: Min. 91

Players from Premier League: Min. 1

Team of the Week or Team of the Season players: Min. 1

Mason Mount (97 OVR)

England

Team Rating: Min. 88

Players from England: Min. 1

Premier League

Team Rating: Min. 89

Players from Premier League: Min. 1

EA have brought back showdowns into FIFA 23 with the new 2023/24 season underway. The stakes are high at the start of the season as every point makes a huge difference in the standings. We can expect this promo to continue in EA FC 24 yet nothing has been confirmed yet.

