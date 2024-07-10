FC 25 TOTW Ultimate Team Card Features Stunning New Design

The official design for the FC 25 TOTW Ultimate Team card has become the latest item to be leaked prior to the game's reveal.

It comes just a day after the design for Gold player cards was also leaked, in addition to FC 25's release date and price, as more details surrounding the FC 24 successor emerge.

FC 25 TOTW Card Leaked

It's turning out to be a busy week in the world of EA FC Ultimate Team. Various leaks showcase some of the new designs that will adorn player cards in FC 25.

The latest leak is centered around the Team of the Week card that will feature Informs in Ultimate Team from next season, and reputable account @Fut_scoreboard has provided fans with a first look at the stunning new design.

The card features an eye-catching black and gold colorway, with the geometric shapes similar to the ones used for the leaked Gold card.

In terms of how it compares to the FC 24 version, the shape is slightly wider and slightly shorter based on the leaked image, while the shades of color used in the background are also a tad darker.

To give players a rough idea as to what the card could look like with stats attached, @WetDesignFUT has posted a concept image based on the leaked card design, and it certainly has a lot of potential.

Credit: @WetDesignFUT FC 25 TOTW Card Concept

EA will be pleased to know that the new look for TOTW items has gone down quite well for the most part. Responding to the leak on social media, one reply read "That looks really good ngl", while another said, "Ooo that’s nice".

What do you think about the leaked FC 25 TOTW card design? Let us know in the comments section below!

