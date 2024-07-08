FC 25 Release Date and Price Leaked as Early Access Details Emerge

This article contains information about the 'release-date' of either a movie, game or product. Unless stated explicitly, release dates are speculative & subject to change. See something wrong? Contact us here

The release date of FC 25 has supposedly been leaked after various details about the upcoming football game surfaced online, including new game modes and features.

This time, the all-important dates surrounding FC 25's launch have emerged alongside the pricing for each available edition, and there's not too long to wait!

According to billbil-kun and Dealabs, FC 25 is set to release on Friday, September 27, 2024, which continues the trend we've seen with many of the FIFA and EA FC releases over the years.

Additional information revealed by the site shows that the game is set to have two separate editions, a Standard and an Ultimate Edition. Those who pre-order the Ultimate Edition will reportedly get seven days of early access, while EA Play members will also be able to benefit from early access with a 10-hour trial.

In terms of pricing, there is not expected to be any change from FC 24, with the Standard and Ultimate editions of FC 25 costing €69.99 / $69.99 / £59.99 and €99.99 / $99.99 / £89.99 respectively.

Dealabs' exclusive report adds that the date for the game's official announcement is unknown on their side, although they estimate that it will take place within the next week, which aligns with information shared by @FGZNews.

Meanwhile, PlayStation Game Size, who have leaked what is said to be the FC 25 logo, has confirmed that the FC 24 successor will release on PlayStation 4 amid concerns it would be a Next-Gen title only.

