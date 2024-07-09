EA Testing Belgian and Italian Legends Ahead of FC 25

FC 25 is creeping closer, as fans turn their heads to the next edition of EA Sports FC, and rumors have started circulating suggesting that two superstars are being tested to feature in the next game!

With Welsh Icon Gareth Bale already rumored to join the Icons cast of FC 25, an Italian and Belgian are also expected to follow suit after they have been leaked to be used in testing ahead of the FC 25 release date!

EA Tests New Icons and Heroes for FC 25

Each year EA drops a new football game for lovers of the sport, and gaming, to enjoy, with plenty of different features such as Career Mode, Clubs, and Ultimate Team, however, it is the latter game mode that takes the spotlight, with millions of players worldwide enjoying EA's most prestigious online platform.

Ahead of FC 24, EA introduced eight new Icon cards, and 19 new Heroes into Ultimate Team, and according to rumors leaked by @AsyFutTrader and @Fut_scoreboard, testing has begun for the incredible roster to be extended, with Italian Icon Gianluigi Buffon, and Belgian Hero Eden Hazard both said to be involved in testing for FC 25!

Credit: AsyFutTrader & Fut_Scoreboard Icon Buffon & Hero Hazard FC 25 Concept

Both players have been missing from the game mode for just a year, after both retiring during/after FIFA 23 ended, however, would both be welcome additions to FC 25, with a rich history in both their careers.

Buffon's biggest achievement was winning the World Cup with Italy in 2006. He had an illustrious career at clubs such as Juventus, Parma, and PSG where he won countless trophies with his team and individually.

As for Eden Hazard, he will be best remembered for his time at Chelsea, where his trickiness and ability to glide past players earned the London club Premier League and Europa League trophies, however, a failed move to Real Madrid was where Hazard's career was cut short.

The Italian and Belgian stars are both highly deserving of their rumored inclusions in FC 25, and an Icon card for Buffon is justified, as is Eden Hazard's inclusion as a Hero.

It is still unsure whether these stars will be included in the full FC 25 game, or just being tested, however, we would love to see EA add another bunch of Icons and Heroes into FC 25, just like they did when FC 24 was released!

Do you think Buffon and Hazard will return in FC 25?

