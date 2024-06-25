FC 25 Cover Star Fan Vote Reveals Surprising Winner

Unofficial fan votes for the FC 25 Cover Star have been taking place online as attention begins to turn toward the new game, and one of the current poll results reveals a surprising winner.

Manchester City's Erling Haaland became the very first face of the EA FC franchise last year, but it would appear fans already want a change of scenery when the next title is released!

FC 25 Cover Star Vote Reveals Surprising Winner

EA FC news sites FIFPlay and FIFA U Team have been running unofficial fan votes to see who the community would like as the cover star for FC 25, which is set to drop later this year.

A long list of players are available to choose from on either site, including those requested by the fans themselves.

FC 25

Currently leading the way in the FIFA U Team poll with 438 votes is Marco Reus, who is leaving Borussia Dortmund after 12 years. While Reus' popularity among football fans comes as no surprise, his position in the poll certainly does, especially as he was featured on the cover of FIFA 17 and is approaching the latter stages of his career.

Meanwhile, the current favorite in the FIFPlay vote is Cristiano Ronaldo with 1,378 votes, which is slightly more understandable considering he remains one of the best players in the world. Though again, he is someone else who has already appeared on the front cover of FIFA, and his partnership with UFL, an upcoming football game, makes a potential return highly unlikely.

With both Reus and Ronaldo emerging as unrealistic options, it is possible that EA could simply opt to stick with Haaland for a second consecutive year as they so often did with Lionel Messi and Wayne Rooney.

However, if they do decide to freshen things up, there are several high-profile players who could be popular picks among fans.

Jude Bellingham could be an option

The likes of Jude Bellingham, Jamal Musiala, Bukayo Saka, Vinicius Jr, Cole Palmer, and Harry Kane would all make fantastic cover stars for FC 25, and align with the profiles we've seen used in recent years.

Who would you like to see on the front cover of FC 25? Let us know in the comments below!

Exclusive: FC 25 takes aim at new features | FC 25: Everything you need to know | FC 25 Ratings Predicted | FC 25 Claimed to Feature AI Overhaul | 5 Career Mode Features Fans Want in FC 25 | FC 25 May Include NEW Premier League Feature