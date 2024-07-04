FC 25 Chelsea Player Ratings Predictions

Chelsea has already made some big transfers ahead of the 24/25 season, giving players lots to be excited about as FC 25 fast approaches. With new boss Enzo Maresca at the helm, Chelsea players could be a great team to use in Career Mode or Ultimate Team, and we have predicted their ratings.

Fans have started to turn their heads to FC 25, and with new features, game modes, and wonderkids, EA looks set to be dropping a banger of a game!

Chelsea Player Ratings Predictions

A new EA Sports FC game is on the horizon, as fans countdown the days until FC 25's release.

Many teams will feature in the game, with the Premier League supporting some of the biggest names in football, some of which play for London club Chelsea.

New Signing Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall

The Blues have had a busy summer already, signing several players and a new manager. With a squad double the size of most Premier League clubs, Chelsea will be a fun team to use in Career Mode and will have some top players in Ultimate Team, too. But what ratings will these Chelsea stars be in FC 25?

Name Age Position FC 24 OVR FC 25 Predicted OVR Cole Palmer 22 RW 66 85 Christopher Nkunku 26 CF 86 84 Romelu Lukaku 31 ST 84 82 Reece James 24 RB 84 82 Raheem Sterling 29 LW 83 82 Enzo Fernandez 23 CM 83 82 Conor Gallagher 24 CM 78 82 Ben Chilwell 27 LB 81 80 Kepa Arrizabalaga 29 GK 81 80 Moises Caicedo 22 CDM 80 80 Showing 1-10 of 40 Row count: 10 50 100 Go to page: 1 2 3 4 « First

Chelsea had a strong end to the last campaign, finishing in a Europa League place despite a poor start to the season. They had some fantastic breakout stars, including Cole Palmer, who we expect to receive one of the biggest upgrades in EA history!

His signature 'Cold Palmer' celebration has also been added to FC 24, so we think it will carry over to the new game.

Cole Palmer 'Cold' Celebration

New signings Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and Marc Guiu could make an impact in their first season with the club. However, we expect plenty more comings and goings before the end of the transfer window.

As for the players with the biggest downgrades, Malang Sarr seems to have disappeared, so much so that Mauricio Pocchetino wasn't aware that he played for the club whilst he was in charge, and the likes of Reece James and Christopher Nkunku are great players but have had bad spells of injury.

Do you think Cole Palmer will be Chelsea's highest-rated player in FC 25? Let us know in the comments below.

