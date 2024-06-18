FC 24 Coming Soon to Xbox Game Pass

Wave 2 of the June Xbox Game Pass is underway, and a new set of games has been released, with EA Sports' FC 24 football game leading the line for games coming to Xbox Series X|S, PC, and cloud.

Stacked with the latest EURO 2024 game mode, Make Your Mark promo, and much more, FC 24 enables fans to enjoy international football to the fullest.

FC 24 Xbox Game Pass

Xbox console users will be well aware of the Game Pass, enabling players to experience new games monthly, and Wave 2 provides players with a plethora of new titles, with FC 24 causing much excitement.

FC 24 will be released on the Xbox Game Pass on Tuesday, June 25, to players on Xbox Series X|S, PC, and cloud.

Xbox Game Pass June Wave 2

Several other games are included in the Xbox Game Pass, and here is the full list of titles.

Still Wakes the Deep - Released June 18 (Xbox Series X|S, PC, cloud)

(Xbox Series X|S, PC, cloud) My Time at Sandrock - Released June 19 (console, PC, cloud)

(console, PC, cloud) Keplerth - Released June 20 (PC)

(PC) EA Sports FC 24 - Released June 25 (Xbox Series X|S, PC, cloud)

(Xbox Series X|S, PC, cloud) SteamWorld Dig - Released June 26 (cloud, console)

(cloud, console) SteamWorld Dig 2 - Released June 26 (cloud, console)

(cloud, console) Robin Hood - Sherwood Builders - Released June 27 (Xbox Series X|S, PC, cloud)

FC 24 Latest Events

FC 24 is seeing a flurry of content at the moment, with over 30 special players in packs, as well as a large bunch of SBCs, Objectives, and Evolutions keeping people busy in Ultimate Team.

On top of that, the Official EURO 2024 Tournament mode has several features, including The European Journey, UEFA EURO 2024, Lead Your Nation, Kick Off, and Online Friendlies, getting players into the spirit of the tournament that is now well underway!

UEFA EURO 2024 FC 24 Poster

And finally, thanks to the latest Festival of Football update, Clubs players can now earn double XP indefinitely, helping their pro achieve the highest possible OVR, and there are more face scans than ever in the game.

There is plenty to be excited about with the latest Xbox Game Pass titles, and FC 24 is perfect for getting into the summer EURO spirit.

Will you be downloading FC 24? Let us know in the comments below.

